Crime

Kingston police asking for help to identify poppy box theft suspect

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 4:58 pm
Kingston police are looking for a woman who stole a poppy donation box at a downtown Tim Hortons.
Kingston police are looking for a woman who stole a poppy donation box at a downtown Tim Hortons. Kingston police

Kingston police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a poppy donation box from a local fast food restaurant.

According to a police news release, the morning of Nov. 8, a woman entered the downtown Tim Hortons, got in line to be served, and when the cashier looked away, she stole a Royal Canadian Legion poppy donation box.

Read more: Woman charged in Cambridge poppy box thefts

The woman ran off with the box and police have yet to identify her.

According to police, the woman was Caucasian, with a slim to medium build and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie or hooded jacket and a mask. She was wearing distinctive white footwear with either dark-coloured laces or a dark-coloured upper portion of the shoe.

Police have released an image of the suspect in hopes that the public might be able to identify her.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Const. Geikie at 613-549-4660 ext. 6307 or via email at jgeikie@kingstonpolice.ca. to provide tips anonymously, call Kingston police’s general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

