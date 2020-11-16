Menu

Crime

Woman charged in Cambridge poppy box thefts

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 10:55 am
Click to play video 'Whole Foods restricts poppy on staff uniforms, but then backs down' Whole Foods restricts poppy on staff uniforms, but then backs down
Amazon-owned Whole Foods got a crash course Friday on how Canadians view the poppy after the company imposed a new rule preventing employees from wearing a poppy at work. – Nov 6, 2020

A 33-year-old woman has been charged in connection to the theft of poppy boxes in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman took poppy donation boxes from two fast-food restaurants in the area of Hespeler and Dunbar roads on Nov. 6.

On Saturday, police said they received another call from one of the restaurants reporting that the woman had returned.

Officers arrived shortly after the call and placed the woman under arrest. She was charged with theft under $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6.

Click to play video 'Pandemic poppy boxes thieves caught on camera in Abbotsford' Pandemic poppy boxes thieves caught on camera in Abbotsford
Pandemic poppy boxes thieves caught on camera in Abbotsford
