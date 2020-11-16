Woman charged in Cambridge poppy box thefts

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old woman has been charged in connection to the theft of poppy boxes in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman took poppy donation boxes from two fast-food restaurants in the area of Hespeler and Dunbar roads on Nov. 6.

Read more: Guelph police make arrest in alleged poppy box thefts

On Saturday, police said they received another call from one of the restaurants reporting that the woman had returned.

Officers arrived shortly after the call and placed the woman under arrest. She was charged with theft under $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6.

0:36 Pandemic poppy boxes thieves caught on camera in Abbotsford Pandemic poppy boxes thieves caught on camera in Abbotsford

Advertisement