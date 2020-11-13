Menu

Crime

Guelph police make arrest in alleged poppy box thefts

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 12:11 pm
Click to play video 'Royal Canadian Legion and the battle to survive the COVID-19 pandemic' Royal Canadian Legion and the battle to survive the COVID-19 pandemic
Royal Canadian Legions across the country say the COVID-19 pandemic has battered their membership numbers and their bottom line. Kendra Slugoski has more from an Edmonton branch.

Guelph police say a 34-year-old woman has been charged after two poppy boxes were stolen in the city this week.

The first theft happened on Monday at a store near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street, and the second happened on Tuesday at a store in the downtown core.

Police said in both cases a woman picked up the box, concealed it either in her coat or bag and left the store.

Read more: Over 20 legion branches close permanently amid coronavirus, more ‘on the brink’

The accused was arrested at a business in the downtown core on Thursday morning, but a police spokesperson said the boxes and the money were not recovered.

The woman, who was not identified by Guelph police, was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.

She will appear in court in February.

Click to play video 'More than 200K Remembrance Day masks across Canada sold to raise funds' More than 200K Remembrance Day masks across Canada sold to raise funds
More than 200K Remembrance Day masks across Canada sold to raise funds
