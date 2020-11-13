Guelph police make arrest in alleged poppy box thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 34-year-old woman has been charged after two poppy boxes were stolen in the city this week.

The first theft happened on Monday at a store near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street, and the second happened on Tuesday at a store in the downtown core.

Police said in both cases a woman picked up the box, concealed it either in her coat or bag and left the store.

The accused was arrested at a business in the downtown core on Thursday morning, but a police spokesperson said the boxes and the money were not recovered.

The woman, who was not identified by Guelph police, was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.

She will appear in court in February.

