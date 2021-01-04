Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and a pair of deaths on Monday.

The city’s total number of active cases is now at 1,603 with a weekly case rate of 161 per 100,000 over the last 10 days.

Public health says the two deaths were people in their 70s. Hamilton now has 179 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The city’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, said on Monday that the city is still on the “steep part of the curve” in terms of weekly new case counts.

With that, the city is now prioritizing cases based on contact management data.

“We’re very much working on a prioritized basis in terms of case and contact management and focusing on the highest-risk situations and their contacts in places such as long-term care homes and those sorts of settings,” said Richardson.

There are 32 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 4, which includes 20 institutions, six community agencies and six schools.

The latest is at the Blackadar Continuing Care Centre in Dundas and involves just a single case with a staff member.

The largest outbreak is at Grace Villa, which has had 228 positive cases and 38 deaths since its outbreak began on Nov. 25, 2020.

The outbreak in four units of the Juravinski Hospital involves 116 people with nine deaths.

Shalom Village reported 31 active cases as of Sunday among 21 residents and 10 staff members. Since the outbreak began, the home has had 95 residents and 72 staff members infected with the virus.

The city has seen 6,579 total cases during the pandemic. There are 75 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Monday. Hamilton Health Sciences says eight of its 53 coronavirus patients are in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Halton Region reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths tied to retirement homes

Halton Region reported 134 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one death tied to a long-term care home in Oakville.

The region has 687 active cases as of Jan. 4, with Burlington accounting for 217 cases, Halton Hills with 66, Milton with 220 and Oakville with 184.

The latest deaths are tied to outbreaks at two retirement homes, one in Oakville and another in Milton.

The outbreak at Delmanor Glen Abbey started on Dec. 4 and to date has seen 17 people affected by the coronavirus. Four out of 12 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have now died in the surge.

Meanwhile, the other death reported on Monday comes from the Martindale Gardens retirement home, which has had two deaths out of seven positive cases recorded since the outbreak began on Dec. 14, according to public health.

Halton has 39 total outbreaks, with the largest of the 19 institutional outbreaks at Wyndham Manor in Oakville. The long-term care home (LTCH) has had 145 cases since its outbreak began on Oct. 21, with 83 residents affected and 19 of them dying with complications created by the virus.

Public health has recorded 6,363 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The region has had 119 coronavirus-related deaths.

Niagara Region reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, posts over 1,000 active cases

Niagara Public Health reported 99 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and posted 1,001 active cases.

Niagara Health is reporting that 85 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Niagara has three new institutional outbreaks at Linhaven Nursing Home in St. Catharines, United Mennonite Home in Lincoln and the Niagara Long Term Care Residence in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including seven in the agency’s hospitals in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

As of Monday, the five outbreaks at the Greater Niagara Falls General Hospital involve 67 patients and 81 staff members. There are 58 active cases and nine deaths have been connected to the five units.

The outbreak at the St. Catharines site began on Dec. 31 and is tied to two staff cases.

The outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge has grown to 231 coronavirus cases as of Monday. There have been 28 deaths connected with COVID-19 since the surge began on Dec. 12.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 59 cases among 34 residents and 25 staff members. The home has had eight deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

The region has 43 active outbreaks, with 23 of them institutional.

Sixty-eight of the region’s 142 deaths during the coronavirus crisis involve patients that have died at Niagara Health hospitals.

Overall, Niagara has had 4,398 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports four new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak at nursing home

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported four new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region now has 118 active cases as of Jan. 4, with 987 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

Public health says a new outbreak has been declared at Cedarwood Village apartments in Simcoe after a resident and a staff member tested positive for the virus.

The region has five institutional outbreaks at Caressant Care in Courtland, Cedarwood Village apartments, Edgewood Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Norview Lodge in Simcoe, the Delhi LTCH and Caressant Care nursing home in Courtland. Each of the facilities has one case involving a staff member.

The two counties have had 35 combined COVID-19-connected deaths.

Brant County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak at LTCH in Brantford

Brant County now has 983 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 28 more cases added on Monday.

The region now has 246 active cases with four people receiving hospital care.

The health unit added another LTCH to its list of institutional outbreaks on Sunday with a second recorded outbreak at Brierwood Gardens in Brantford.

Brant has seven institutional outbreaks including six in Brantford at the John Noble LTCH, Brierwood Gardens, Our Lady of Providence Elementary, St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, St. Joseph’s YMCA Child Care Centre and St. John’s College.

The other outbreak is in Paris at the Park Lane Terrace retirement home. An outbreak at the Telfer Place Retirement home in Paris ended on Sunday after 16 days.

Brant has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.