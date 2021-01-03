Menu

Canada

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after 2-vehicle Brampton crash: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 3, 2021 2:54 pm
Police were called to the crash shortly before 1 p.m.
Police were called to the crash shortly before 1 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cherrycrest Drive and Queen Street East shortly before 1 p.m.

A police spokesperson said there was a crash between a transport truck and a pickup truck.

Read more: Man dragged almost 800 metres during carjacking in Brampton, police say

The driver of the pickup truck suffered critical injuries and was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the transport was uninjured and remained at the scene, the spokesperson added.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Roads are closed in the area as Peel police’s major collision bureau investigates.

