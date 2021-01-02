Victoria cabbie drops belligerent, mask-less passenger at police headquarters

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police say they doled out close to $700 in fines to a man who refused to wear a mask in a taxi and became belligerent with the driver.

Police say the cabbie phoned 911 around 1 a.m. on Friday to complain his passenger wouldn’t put on a mask.

The man also touched the driver’s face, according to police.

The cabbie drove the passenger to the Victoria police headquarters on Caledonia Avenue, where he met with waiting officers.

1:54 A defiant few in Vancouver ignored the orders not to ring in 2021 together A defiant few in Vancouver ignored the orders not to ring in 2021 together

Police issued three $230 fines to the passenger for failure to wear a mask, abusive or belligerent behaviour and failure to comply with the direction of a police officer.

Story continues below advertisement

When the man refused to get out of the cab officers had to physically remove him, and took him into custody, police said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Victoria police say they were called to more than a dozen gatherings on New Year’s Eve in contravention of a COVID-19 public health order banning social gatherings.