Health

Vancouver police bust 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 2, 2021 1:33 pm
Vancouver police say they shut down a 100-person party at a downtown restaurant on New Year's Eve.
Vancouver police say they shut down a 100-person party at a downtown restaurant on New Year's Eve. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Vancouver police say they shut down a 100-person party on New Year’s Eve, one of 34 calls that officers responded to relating to “gatherings and events” that night.

Social gatherings remain prohibited under a provincial health order meant to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Click to play video 'A defiant few in Vancouver ignored the orders not to ring in 2021 together' A defiant few in Vancouver ignored the orders not to ring in 2021 together
A defiant few in Vancouver ignored the orders not to ring in 2021 together

Police said they handed out four $2,300 fines to event organizers throughout the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dozens, including former Canucks anthem singer, attend Vancouver NYE anti-mask rally

One of those fines went to the organizers of the aforementioned party, which was happening at a restaurant near Granville and Davie, police said.

Officers attended around 11 p.m., and found food and alcohol being served to the attendees, police said.

Read more: Last call for alcohol: Frustration over B.C. order halting New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m

Police also arrested a woman attending an anti COVID-19 restrictions dance party at the Vancouver Art Gallery, but not for violating the public health order.

Officers were called to the site for reports that the woman was climbing on top of a statue. Police say when they tried to escort her off-site, she bit an officer.

Click to play video 'NYE anti-mask rally held at Vancouver Art Gallery' NYE anti-mask rally held at Vancouver Art Gallery
NYE anti-mask rally held at Vancouver Art Gallery

 

Story continues below advertisement

Police have confirmed that no one else who attended the rally was arrested or fined, citing the need to balance public safety with the right to protest.

