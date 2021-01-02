Vancouver police bust 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they shut down a 100-person party on New Year’s Eve, one of 34 calls that officers responded to relating to “gatherings and events” that night.

Social gatherings remain prohibited under a provincial health order meant to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Police said they handed out four $2,300 fines to event organizers throughout the evening.

One of those fines went to the organizers of the aforementioned party, which was happening at a restaurant near Granville and Davie, police said.

Officers attended around 11 p.m., and found food and alcohol being served to the attendees, police said.

Police also arrested a woman attending an anti COVID-19 restrictions dance party at the Vancouver Art Gallery, but not for violating the public health order.

Officers were called to the site for reports that the woman was climbing on top of a statue. Police say when they tried to escort her off-site, she bit an officer.

Police have confirmed that no one else who attended the rally was arrested or fined, citing the need to balance public safety with the right to protest.