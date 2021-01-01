Zegras’ 3-point game leads USA to 4-0 win over Sweden at world juniors

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 4-0 win over Sweden moved the United States to the top of Pool B at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton on Thursday.

Trevor Zegras had a goal and two assists in the victory, while Drew Helleson, Ryan Johnson and Alex Turcotte also scored for the U.S.

READ MORE: Team USA shuts out Czech Republic at world junior hockey championship

Zegras, picked ninth overall by the Anaheim Ducks at this year’s NHL entry draft, has six goals at the tournament, and is tied with Canada’s Dylan Cozens for the lead.

United States’ Alex Turcotte (15) and Trevor Zegras (9) celebrate a goal as Sweden goalie Hugo Alnefelt (30) looks on from the ice during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Spencer Knight made 22 saves for the shutout.

Story continues below advertisement

Swedish netminder Hugo Alnefelt stopped 16-of-20 shots before being replaced 3:55 into the second period by Jesper Wallstedt, who had six saves.

READ MORE: Sweden’s world junior win streak ends with 4-3 OT loss to Russia

The Americans finish the preliminary round with a 3-1 record. Sweden went 2-0-1-1 (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses) in group play and finishes third in Pool B.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the 2021 world junior hockey championship.