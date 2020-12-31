Menu

Sports

Sweden’s world junior win streak ends with 4-3 OT loss to Russia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Russia's Marat Khusnutdinov (22) scores a goal against Sweden goalie Jesper Wallstedt (1) during overtime IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Russia's Marat Khusnutdinov (22) scores a goal against Sweden goalie Jesper Wallstedt (1) during overtime IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Russia snapped Sweden’s extended win streak at the world junior hockey championship Wednesday, clinching a 4-3 overtime victory in Edmonton.

Marat Khusnutdinov scored the game winner with just 5.6 seconds left in extra time.

Yegor Afanasiev, Rodion Amirov and Kirill Kirsanov all scored in regulation and Russia’s record improved to 2-1-0-1 (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses).

Russia celebrates their win over Sweden in overtime IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Russia celebrates their win over Sweden in overtime IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Sweden (2-0-1-0) forced the three-on-three overtime when, with a minute left on the clock, New Jersey Devils prospect Alexander Holtz released a rocket of a shot that bounced off the shin of Noel Gunler and into the Russian net.

Holtz and Vancouver Canucks prospect Arvid Costmar also scored in regulation.

Sweden went into Wednesday’s game having won 54 straight in group play at the tournament.

READ MORE: Sweden blanks Austria 4-0 at world junior hockey championship in Edmonton 

The Swedes will face the U.S. in a final preliminary round game on Thursday. Russia will play in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Team Canada’s next game in the tournament will be played on Thursday. The Canadians will face Finland in a meeting of 3-0 teams in Pool A.

READ MORE: Finland to give Canada first stiff test in world junior men’s hockey championship

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the 2021 world junior hockey championship.

