Sweden blanks Austria 4-0 at world junior hockey championship in Edmonton

Sweden’s win streak remains alive after the team posted a 4-0 win over Austria at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton on Monday.

Carolina Hurricanes prospect Noel Gunler scored twice for the Swedes, who have 54 consecutive preliminary round victories in the annual tournament.

Lucas Raymond, picked fourth overall by the Detroit Red Wings at the 2020 NHL draft, had a goal and an assist, and Theodor Niederbach rounded out the scoring.

The Swedes shelled Austrian netminder Sebastian Wraneschitz, who stopped 61-of-65 shots. Hugo Alnefelt made six saves for the shutout.

The victory moves Sweden into sole possession of first place in Group B with two wins and six points.

Slovakia and Germany are set to face off in the late game Monday.

