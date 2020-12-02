Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
December 2 2020 12:28pm
02:06

Saskatchewan officials excited for World Junior Hockey Championship opportunity

Two referees based in Saskatoon are among the 26 officials selected to make up the all-Canadian crew for this year’s World Junior Hockey Championship.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home