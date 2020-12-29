Menu

Sports

Team USA shuts out Czech Republic at world junior hockey championship

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2020 5:20 pm
The United States celebrates the win over the Czech Republic during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
The United States celebrates the win over the Czech Republic during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The United States recorded its second straight shutout at the world junior hockey championship on Tuesday, beating the Czech Republic 7-0.

Coming off an 11-0 win over Austria on Boxing Day, the U.S. improved to 2-0-0-1 (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, regulation losses)

The Czech Republic, which upset Russia 2-0 on Sunday, is now 1-0-0-2.

American goaltender Spencer Knight made 22 saves for the shutout.

Bobby Brink and Trevor Zegras led the Americans with two goals apiece, while Arthur Kaliyev and Cole Caufield and Matthew Boldy also scored. Zegras and Cam York added three assists apiece.

READ MORE: Levi an outlier among Canadian junior hockey team goaltenders 

Canada was scheduled to face Switzerland, while Russia was slated to battle Austria later Tuesday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
