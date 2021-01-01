Fort Saskatchewan RCMP say COVID-19 rules to be enforced more strictly if people keep breaking rules

Send this page to someone via email

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP issued a warning on Thursday to those not taking Alberta’s COVID-19 rules seriously.

“Some citizens have been breaking the outdoor gathering rules, and if they continue to do so, we will have to move to enforcement,” Insp. Mike McCauley said in a news release. “The RCMP and Municipal Enforcement do not want to issue people a $1,200 fine, but we will if we are put in that position.”

Alberta implemented strict new pandemic-related restrictions earlier this month as the province’s health-care system continues to struggle to keep up with the demands place on it by high rates of hospitalization.

As of Wednesday, the province had recorded 1,046 deaths linked to COVID-19. The number of fatalities has increased over the past few weeks.

“We totally understand how difficult these restrictions are around the holidays as we are living through them as well, but we all must do our part,” McCauley said.

Among the new measures that took effect earlier this month in Alberta was a ban on outdoor gatherings.

The RCMP said Thursday that people should remember “no events, no shinny, no tag and no pick-up games can take place on outdoor skating rinks.”

For more information about Alberta’s current rules on outdoor recreation in the winter, click here.

