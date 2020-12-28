Alberta ‘not out of the woods yet’ after 2 weeks of restrictions: Hinshaw
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said it appears lower COVID-19 case numbers over the Christmas weekend are a result of fewer people going for testing, as the positivity rate has remained fairly consistent. She also said the number of deaths and hospitalizations are lagging indicators that have not decreased since widespread restrictions were put into place in mid-December, because it takes several weeks for effect of the rule changes to become apparent.