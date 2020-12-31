Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
December 31 2020 7:27pm
Celebrating New Year’s Eve under COVID-19 restrictions

With COVID-19 restriction in place, New Year’s Eve celebrations are looking much different in Edmonton. Local blogger Linda Hoang shares some virtual options for Edmontonians to ring in 2021.

