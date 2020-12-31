Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide New Year’s Eve COVID-19 update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 3:58 pm
British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their last COVID-19 update of 2020 at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here and on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Read more: B.C. reports 485 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

On Wednesday, the province issued a new public health order banning the sale of alcohol after 8 p.m., in a bid to curb “risky behaviour” that could lead to increased transmission.

The move was met with anger from the restaurant industry, who say it was issued as a last minute surprise and will cost the already struggling industry more money.

Trending Stories
Newly-announced COVID-19 cases have dropped in recent days, with 485 reported Wednesday, though the number of tests the province has administered has fallen below half of where it was at its peak.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day rolling average of B.C.’s test positivity rates had risen to 8.4 per cent.

