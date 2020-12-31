B.C. health officials to provide New Year’s Eve COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their last COVID-19 update of 2020 at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

On Wednesday, the province issued a new public health order banning the sale of alcohol after 8 p.m., in a bid to curb “risky behaviour” that could lead to increased transmission.

The move was met with anger from the restaurant industry, who say it was issued as a last minute surprise and will cost the already struggling industry more money.

Newly-announced COVID-19 cases have dropped in recent days, with 485 reported Wednesday, though the number of tests the province has administered has fallen below half of where it was at its peak.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day rolling average of B.C.’s test positivity rates had risen to 8.4 per cent.