Vancouver man jailed on Christmas Day for allegedly hosting parties ignored repeated warnings, police say

New details have emerged about a Vancouver man who spent Christmas in jail for allegedly repeatedly hosting parties in violation of public health orders.

“Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks, asking him to stop hosting parties during the pandemic,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

“He made clear that he has no plans to stop, so our officers obtained an arrest warrant and he spent Christmas in jail.”

Global News has learned the accused is 24-year-old Shawn Adrian Lloyd, who lives on the 48th floor of Trump Tower on Georgia Street in the heart of downtown Vancouver.

Lloyd has been charged under the public health act for allegedly having a gathering in violation of COVID-19 health orders.

Vancouver police believe it’s the first such charge in the province.

Police say since September they’ve received 12 complaints about Lloyd, adding that officers have issued multiple warnings to the accused to stop hosting parties, plus two tickets totaling $2,300 each.

When asked why he received so many chances, police said they didn’t have the authority to arrest Lloyd back in September.

“We’re swimming in uncharted waters here,” Addison said.

“This is new. The health orders have evolved over time and that has been a challenge that we’ve been working with.”

A source told Global News Lloyd was also hit with almost $4,000 in strata fines.

Global News has been told Lloyd is a renter, apparently based out of Miami, Fla., and the owner of the suite is from overseas.

Lloyd was arrested on Christmas Day and spent a night in jail. He was released on $500 bail with conditions that he must answer the door if police knock and must comply with all provincial health orders and can only have two people in his home.

Lloyd is supposed to appear before a judge on Jan. 28.

Global News reached out to Lloyd via social media and has not received a response.