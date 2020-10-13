Coronavirus: B.C. man fined for hosting weekend party with 60 people, live band

Send this page to someone via email

A weekend party in B.C.’s Southern Interior flouted noise complaints while also violating coronavirus restrictions, police say.

Grand Forks RCMP say the party happened Saturday, Oct. 10, along the 4900 block of Vernon Street, and that the host was handed two fines and is also being investigated.

Police say they attended the residence around 7:30 p.m. following an ongoing noise complaint, with several callers reporting hearing a live band that had been playing for several hours.

RCMP say officers saw a live band playing in the backyard, along with an estimated crowd of 60 people. Police also claimed the partyers were ignoring physical distancing requirements and weren’t wearing personal protective equipment.

“The officers identified the host of the party and told him he would have to shut the event down,” RCMP said in a press release, “as it was not only non-compliant under the COVID Related Measures Act, but there had been a number of noise complaints.”

Police say the man refused to shut down the party, and that he was issued a violation ticket for failing to abide by the direction of a law enforcement officer ($230) and failing to comply with patron distancing conditions ($230).

“Officers were called away for another matter,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet. “However, even after police had warned and fined the resident, we continued to receive noise complaints.

“As a result, officers are investigating the party host for mischief and will submit the findings of the completed investigation to B.C. Prosecution Services for charge assessment.”

Neighbours contacted by Global News said it was a house-warming party, and that it ended around 11:30 p.m.

