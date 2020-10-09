Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

RCMP breaks up party attended by more than 75 students in Wolfville, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 5:39 pm
Click to play video 'Students coming to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic bubble to receive mandatory coronavirus tests' Students coming to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic bubble to receive mandatory coronavirus tests
WATCH: (Aug. 20, 2020) Post-secondary students coming to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic bubble will receive three COVID-19 tests during their mandatory two-week isolation period, the province announced on Thursday. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they dispersed a Thursday night party of more than 75 students in Wolfville, N.S, the home of Acadia University.

Police say they received a complaint around 11 p.m. about a large party on Bay Street.

They say the main resident of the home was issued a ticket for failing to comply with a social distancing order, under the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act.

The fine for this violation is up to the courts, but can be up to $697.50.

Read more: Hosts charged after RCMP disperse 3 Antigonish parties with more than 50 people

Earlier this week, hosts of three different parties in Antigonish, the home of St. Francis Xavier University, were also ticketed with this violation.

Story continues below advertisement

Sgt. Andrew Joyce told Global News some of the Antigonish parties had 50 to 70 attendees.

Trending Stories

One of the parties was attended by an individual who did not properly self-isolate for 14 days after travelling outside the Atlantic bubble. The same party was attended by a large group of St. FX athletes.

Following the incident, the university posted that athletics practice and training privileges have been suspended for all St. FX varsity teams until Oct. 19 and pending on the outcome of an investigation.

Read more: St. FX investigates after athletes attend party with an out-of-bubble visitor

In Nova Scotia, gatherings are limited to 10 people when social distancing isn’t possible. If physical distance is possible, 50 people are allowed to gather.

RCMP have previously charged students in the province for failing to distance, as well as failing to self-isolate.

Global News has reached to Acadia University for comment.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, 2 linked to travel “outside Atlantic bubble”' Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, 2 linked to travel “outside Atlantic bubble”
Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, 2 linked to travel “outside Atlantic bubble”
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19RCMPNova ScotiaPartyantigonishAcadia Universitywolfvillehealth protection actGathering limit
Flyers
More weekly flyers