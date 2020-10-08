St. FX investigates after athletes attend party with an out-of-bubble visitor

Send this page to someone via email

St. Francis Xavier University says it is investigating after a large party was attended by university athletes and a visitor from outside the Atlantic bubble who did not properly self-isolate.

The university posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday that the party was held on Saturday night on Highland Drive in Antigonish, N.S.

St. FX says it contacted Public Health as soon as this was reported, to determine the next steps. The university directed the occupants of the residence to self-isolate for 14 days.

“The university is requesting that any student who attended the gathering on Saturday night do their best to minimize their time within the community and closely monitor their personal health over the next several days,” read the post signed by student vice-president Elizabeth Yeo.

It says RCMP were also contacted.

On Tuesday, RCMP told Global News they broke up three large house parties in Antigonish over the weekend and charged three people with failing to socially distance.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce said some of the parties had 50 to 70 attendees. Fines for these charges are on the courts to impose, the RCMP said, but could be up to $697.50.

Fines for failing to self-isolate on a mandatory order under the Nova Scotia Health Act carry fines of $1,000.

“The pandemic is a serious matter and this issue is a prime example of the potential consequences of breaching health and safety protocols and its impact on others,” read Yeo’s post.

“It also underscores the importance of knowing who is in your social circles and to limit your exposure to potential risk from others by limiting the size of social gatherings.”

Later on Tuesday, St. FX director of athletics and recreation Leo MacPherson also posted on the university Facebook page.

“This is a direct violation of our StFX Code of Conduct and these high-risk behaviours will not be tolerated. As such, an investigation has been launched and any student found to have violated the StFX Code of Conduct will be subject to the university’s disciplinary process,” the post read.

In addition, MacPherson’s post said athletics practice and training privileges have been suspended for all St. FX varsity teams until Oct. 19 and pending on the outcome of the investigation.

St. FX university said public health is following up with the out-of-bubble individual who attended the party.

It also said the school will work with health authorities to assist in contact tracing if necessary.