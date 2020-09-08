More than 100 students attend house party in Waterloo’s University District

Send this page to someone via email

On the eve of the school year. Waterloo Regional Police say they had to break up a large house party in Waterloo’s University District on Monday night.

Police say that more than 100 students had to be dispersed from a house on Hickory Street West at around 10 p.m.

They say Waterloo bylaw officers charged three people under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Students from both the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University reside in the University District of Waterloo.

Classes began at the University of Waterloo on Tuesday.

The area has become notorious for parties over the years, especially the annual St. Patrick’s Day party on Ezra Avenue, which has seen up to 30,000 people attend.