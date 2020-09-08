Menu

Crime

More than 100 students attend house party in Waterloo’s University District

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Police say more than 100 people were dispersed from a house party in Hickory Street in Waterloo.
Police say more than 100 people were dispersed from a house party in Hickory Street in Waterloo. Global News

On the eve of the school year. Waterloo Regional Police say they had to break up a large house party in Waterloo’s University District on Monday night.

Police say that more than 100 students had to be dispersed from a house on Hickory Street West at around 10 p.m.

Read more: Ontario universities to teach coronavirus-related courses in the fall

They say Waterloo bylaw officers charged three people under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Back to school anxiety
Back to school anxiety

Students from both the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University reside in the University District of Waterloo.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Three Vancouver cops contract COVID-19 after responding to ‘out-of-control’ party, union says

Classes began at the University of Waterloo on Tuesday.

The area has become notorious for parties over the years, especially the annual St. Patrick’s Day party on Ezra Avenue, which has seen up to 30,000 people attend.

