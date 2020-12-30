Menu

Health

Vancouver man spends Christmas in jail after repeatedly hosting parties

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 2:48 pm
The Vancouver Police Department said it has received 12 complaints about noise and parties at the man’s downtown apartment since September and police issued two $2,300 tickets earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Vancouver police say they arrested a 24-year-old man on Christmas Day for repeatedly hosting parties in violation of public health orders.

“Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks, asking him to stop hosting parties during the pandemic,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

“He made clear that he has no plans to stop, so our officers obtained an arrest warrant and he spent Christmas in jail.”

The man is now bound by bail conditions requiring him to answer the door if officers knock.

Read more: Coronavirus — B.C. man fined for hosting weekend party with 60 people, live band

The Vancouver Police Department said it has received 12 complaints about noise and parties at the man’s downtown apartment since September and police issued two $2,300 tickets earlier this month.

Officers obtained a warrant after a neighbour complained about another loud party on Dec. 18.

Read more: COVID-19 — B.C. homeowner hit with $2,300 fine for hosting poker party

“This should serve as a reminder to anyone who thinks it’s still OK to ignore the public health order and put other people at risk,” Addison says.

Read more: B.C. to increase enforcement of COVID-19 rules

Earlier this month, the B.C. government announced plans to increase efforts to levy and collect fines for those who violate orders aimed at curbing COVID-19.

“There are those who are not prepared to bend a little bit in their personal lives for the benefit of all of us,” Premier John Horgan said. “So consequently, we are going to be beefing up public health orders in the next couple of weeks.”

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canada
