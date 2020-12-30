B.C. introduces emergency order to stop liquor sales at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

In an attempt to cut down on the spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials are stopping liquor sales provincewide at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The emergency measure includes liquor sales at bars and restaurants.

Government-run B.C. Liquor stores and private liquor stores will be required to close at 8 p.m.

Grocery stores that sell alcohol will have to halt sales at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Bars will be required to close at 9 p.m., one hour after liquor sales must stop. Restaurants can remain open until 10 p.m.

The province is also encouraging police forces across the province to increase enforcement in areas of high concern, including resort communities.

“We are speaking to our municipal colleagues to ensure we have a presence in some of those communities,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

The measure is similar to one the province put in place during the 2010 Winter Olympic Games.

