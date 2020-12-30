Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. introduces emergency order to stop liquor sales at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

By Richard Zussman Global News
Bottles of British Columbia wine on display at a liquor store in Cremona, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Alberta is banning the import of British Columbia wines in response to what Alberta Premier Rachel Notley sees as moves to try to scuttle the Trans Mountain pipeline project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
Bottles of British Columbia wine on display at a liquor store in Cremona, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Alberta is banning the import of British Columbia wines in response to what Alberta Premier Rachel Notley sees as moves to try to scuttle the Trans Mountain pipeline project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

In an attempt to cut down on the spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials are stopping liquor sales provincewide at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Click to play video 'B.C. officials report 2,206 new cases of COVID-19,74 deaths over five-day Christmas break' B.C. officials report 2,206 new cases of COVID-19,74 deaths over five-day Christmas break
B.C. officials report 2,206 new cases of COVID-19,74 deaths over five-day Christmas break

The emergency measure includes liquor sales at bars and restaurants.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Government-run B.C. Liquor stores and private liquor stores will be required to close at 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: British Columbians drinking more alcohol during COVID-19 pandemic, study finds

Grocery stores that sell alcohol will have to halt sales at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Bars will be required to close at 9 p.m., one hour after liquor sales must stop. Restaurants can remain open until 10 p.m.

The province is also encouraging police forces across the province to increase enforcement in areas of high concern, including resort communities.

“We are speaking to our municipal colleagues to ensure we have a presence in some of those communities,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

The measure is similar to one the province put in place during the 2010 Winter Olympic Games.

–More to come

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusNew Year's EveBC COVID-19BarsDeadlineLIQUOR STORESLiquor SalesResturantsBC Liquor StoreNew Year's Eve liquor sales
Flyers
More weekly flyers