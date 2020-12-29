Canada sees 6,442 new coronavirus cases as communities receive 2nd vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 6,442 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the country’s total number of infections to 565,054.

Health officials also said 156 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, the virus has claimed 15,378 lives in Canada.

However, to date, 477,857 people have recovered after falling ill, while health authorities across the country have administered 18,237,755 tests.

The new cases come as doses of the second coronavirus vaccine made by American biotechnology company Moderna continue to be delivered and administered across the country.

However, in a tweet Tuesday, Canada’s Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the virus “continues to put pressure on health care workers across the country.”

“We all need to avoid non-essential travel and follow mandatory quarantine requirements upon return — they keep you, your loved ones, and communities safe,” she wrote.

Thousands of new cases in the provinces

In Ontario, 2,553 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of infections in the province to 175,908.

Health officials also said another 41 people have died after testing positive for the virus, pushing Ontario’s death toll to 4,455.

Meanwhile, in Quebec, 2,381 new cases were reported, and health authorities confirmed 64 more people have died.

To date, the province has seen 197,311 coronavirus infections and 8124 fatalities.

Quebec also announced its first case of the new COVID-19 variant, first identified in the U.K.

The new variant — which has already been detected elsewhere in the country — is believed to be more transmissible than the initial strain, however, it is not believed to have an effect on the severity of the illness caused by the virus, or the efficacy of the vaccine.

In Saskatchewan, 114 new COVID-19 cases were detected, bringing the total case load to 15.022.

Ten more fatalities over two days bring the province’s total death toll to 151.

Manitoba saw 133 new cases and five more deaths on Tuesday.

So far Manitoba has seen 24,385 cases of the virus, and 659 people have died in the province.

In Atlantic Canada, nine new infections were reported.

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island each added two new cases, bringing the provincial tallies to 595, 1480 and 96 respectively.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador saw one new case of the virus, pushing its total number of infections to 90.

None of the Maritime provinces, or Newfoundland and Labrador reported any new deaths associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Western Canada saw 1,254 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Health authorities in Alberta reported 872 new cases, and said 26 more people have died after falling ill.

To date, Alberta has seen 99,141 cases of the virus, and 1,028 people have died.

British Columbia added 382 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections in the province to 50,363.

Officials also confirmed another 10 people have died after testing positive for the virus, pushing B.C.’s death toll to 882.

B.C. has also seen 452 epidemiologically-linked cases, meaning they have not yet been confirmed by a laboratory.

No new cases in the territories

No new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Canada’s territories on Tuesday.

The Northwest Territories has reported a total of 24 infections of the virus, all of which are considered to be recovered.

Nunavut has seen 266 cases of COVID-19 and one death to date.

The Yukon did not report any new cases or fatalities related to the coronavirus on Tuesday, either.

So far, the territory has seen 60 cases and one death.

Global cases top 81 million

A total of 81,867,031 people around the world have been infected with the virus since the pandemic began, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

By 6:30 p.m. ET, 1,786,057 people had died of the virus globally.

The United States remained the viral epicentre on Tuesday, with more than 19.4 million infections and 337,475 deaths related to COVID-19.