100 new coronavirus cases in London and Middlesex; death toll hits 100

The London and Middlesex region has set yet another new record with 100 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and is now reporting 100 total deaths. This comes a day after passing the 3,000-case threshold.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported a total of 3,106 COVID-19 cases, of which 2,414 people have recovered and 592 cases are active.

The MLHU also reported a new death involving a man in his 80s and that the case was linked with a long-term care home. There are now a total of 100 deaths linked to the virus.

At least 1,459 of the region’s cases and 34 of its deaths have occurred just since Dec. 1. The cases reported so far this month are more than in any full month of the pandemic up to this point, and more than what was seen between March 1 and Oct. 1, according to the health unit.

The region’s test per cent positivity rate stood at 2.9 per cent as of the week of Dec. 13, up from 2.3 the week prior.

Hospitalizations

As of Thursday, the number of COVID-19 inpatients in the care of London Health Sciences Centre was 23. Seven are in critical or intensive care, the organization reported.

The number of staff cases stands at 20.

No COVID-19 inpatients were in the care of St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

Nine positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed through regular weekly staff testing at the Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care. The cases impact four units in the facility. No residents have tested positive at this time.

Detailed contact tracing is occurring and outbreak precautions are in place. Residents and families have been notified and testing of all residents at Mount Hope is underway.

The health unit says at least 260 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic, which is two more than the day before. That number includes at least 51 who have needed intensive care.

Institutional outbreaks

THe MLHU has declared an outbreak at the Maple Ridge on the Parc, an apartment complex located at 112 and 114 Arbor Glen Cres. in London.

The health unit says 46 people, including three staff members, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“The declaration of a COVID-19 outbreak is concerning, especially when it is related to someone’s home. Our team is working closely with building management to determine transmission sources and reduce the potential for any further spread,” says Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with the MLHU.

“Whether you live in an apartment building or a single-family home our advice is the same: limit interactions to only those who are part of your household, maintain two metres physical distance from others, and wear a mask in all enclosed spaces, including elevators, laundry rooms and common areas.”

Three new outbreaks were declared on Boxing Day – Earls Court Village (third floor), Extendicare (third floor) and Oakcrossing Retirement Living (second floor).

The outbreak declared on Dec. 19 in 4IP General Medicine and U7 Clinical Neurosciences at University Hospital have been declared over Monday.

No outbreaks remain active at University Hospital. The outbreak in 4IP General Medicine first declared on Nov. 10 later spread to as many as five other units in the hospital, sickening dozens and leaving several dead.

Outbreaks at the hospital in 5IP Cardiology, 10IP Palliative Care/Sub-Acute Medicine, 4TU Multi-Organ Transplant, 5IP Cardiology (offices), 6IP Acute/Decant Medicine, 6IP Cardiovascular Surgery, 8IP General Surgery, 9IP Orthopaedics, 9IP Sub-Acute Medicine and the 10th-floor Epilepsy Monitoring Unit have since resolved.

Non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures remain postponed at University Hospital, and ambulatory and outpatient activity at University Hospital has been reduced to urgent and emergent matters.

There are limits on visitors at both hospitals. As of Dec. 26, due to the lockdown, LHSC says it will only be permitting essential care partners to visit patients in hospital.

Elsewhere, one outbreak remains active at Victoria Hospital’s C5-100 ENT/Burns/Plastics. It was declared Dec. 15 and is tied to two deaths, fewer than five patient cases and five staff cases.

Outbreaks also remain active at several seniors’ homes in the region, according to the health unit:

Country Terrace (Woodcrest)

Dearness Home (facility-wide)

McGarrell Place (facility-wide)

Peoplecare Oak Crossing (Juniper, Norway Spruce, Sugar Maple, White Pine)

Sisters of St. Joseph (Care Centre – East and North Hall)

Westmount Gardens (Apple Blossom)

Glendale Crossing (Westminster, Byron)

Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care (SM1, SM2, MV4)

Middlesex Terrace (facility)

Since March, the region has seen at least 75 institutional outbreaks in London and Middlesex, including at least 54 at local seniors’ facilities.

Outbreaks at seniors’ facilities alone have been linked to 142 resident cases, 156 staff cases and 48 deaths. The number of resident cases is up by three, staff cases one and deaths one since the day before.

Schools

Positive and ongoing cases of COVID-19 were identified at the following schools on Tuesday:

Glen Cairn Public School (one case)

Locke’s Public School (one case)

London Central Secondary School (one case)

A full list can be found on the MLHU website.

Outbreak declarations are also active in at least eight schools:

A B Lucas Secondary School (declared on Dec. 22)

John Paul II Catholic Secondary School (declared on Dec. 19)

Covenant Christian School (declared on Dec. 28)

École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur-Bruyère (Dec. 28)

Under the provincewide lockdown announced Dec. 21, elementary-age children will not return to classes as planned on Jan. 4, 2021 and will instead engage in remote learning until Jan. 11, after which they will return to in-person classes in all areas of the province.

Secondary school students in northern areas of the province are also set to resume in-class instruction on Jan. 11, while in southern Ontario, high school students will be required to work remotely until Jan. 25.

Child-care centres are expected to remain open for the duration of the shutdown, although during the period where elementary students will be out of classes, the centres will be prohibited from serving school-age children. Before- and after-school programs must also be cancelled the week of Jan. 4.

RECENT RESOLVED SCHOOL CASES BY DATE THEY WERE REPORTED: Dec. 6 at C.C. Carrothers Public School and Westmount Public School

Dec. 7 at Westminster Secondary School

Dec. 8 at London Christian High (two cases), Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School, Rick Hansen Public School, Sir Arthur Currie Public School, Sir John French Immersion Catholic Elementary School, Westminster Secondary School (two cases)

Dec. 9 at Ashley Oaks Public School (two cases), Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School, Sir George Etienne Cartier Public School

Dec. 12 at Princess Anne French Immersion Public School

Dec. 13 at C.C. Carrothers Public School

Vaccinations and testing

Karen Dann, a registered nurse and administrator with Country Terrace nursing home, was the region’s first recipient of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine after receiving a shot at the Western Fair Agriplex last week.

The first of two doses was administered by Tracy Benedict, a public health nurse with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU). Dann will receive her second dose in 21 days from last Wednesday.

The province says the first shipment of vaccines will go to health-care workers in local long-term care and retirement homes, as well as some hospital staff.

The health unit says more than 119,000 people have been swabbed since April at the city’s two dedicated assessment centres, both of which are continuing to operate by appointment only.

Appointment testing for certain asymptomatic people is also continuing at eight local pharmacies.

The health unit says roughly 11,300 people were tested the week of Dec. 13, the most recent figure available.

Ontario

Ontario reported 1,939 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and a single-day record of 2,553 new cases on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 175,908.

The province released two days’ worth of COVID-19 data due to the Boxing Day holiday. No numbers were released on Monday.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 895 cases were recorded in Toronto, 496 were in Peel Region, 147 in Windsor-Essex County, 144 in Hamilton, 142 in York Region, 115 in Niagara Region and 108 in Durham Region.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 475 cases were recorded in Peel Region, 412 were in Toronto, 178 in Windsor-Essex County, 158 in York Region, 108 in Middlesex-London and 100 in Hamilton.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported 27 new cases and 17 new recoveries on Tuesday.

There are now a total of 1,186 cases, 900 recoveries and 12 deaths. At least 274 cases remain active.

The region has seen at least 596 cases so far this month, along with six deaths.

The newest outbreak was declared Dec. 21 at Elgin Manor, tied to one resident case.

In Tavistock, an outbreak at Peoplecare Tavistock has led to cases among 22 of its residents and 13 of its staff members — two more residents and three more staff than the day before.

In addition, an outbreak at Maple Manor Nursing Home has also seen 30 (two more than the day before) resident cases along with 16 staff cases.

Elsewhere, outbreaks are also active at Seasons Retirement Home (two staff cases), Terrace Lodge (five staff cases) and Chartwell Aylmer (three staff cases).

At least 17 institutional outbreaks have been declared at 14 facilities since March.

At least 15 school cases were active in the region as of last week.

Three cases at East Elgin Secondary School in Aylmer.

Two cases at Davenport Public School in Aylmer.

Two cases at Huron Park Secondary School in Woodstock.

One case at Glendale High School

One case at Parkside Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas.

One case at Plattsville and District Public School in Plattsville.

One case at Roch Carrier French Immersion Public School in Woodstock.

One case at South Ridge Public School in Tillsonburg.

One case at St. Anne’s Catholic School in St. Thomas.

One case at Summers’ Corners Public School in Aylmer.

One case at Westfield Public School in Tillsonburg.

The region has seen at least 69 school cases reported since the start of September.

At least 239 cases have been reported in Aylmer during the pandemic, resulting in the town clocking an incidence rate of 3,123.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Woodstock, which has reported 191 cases, has an incidence rate of 445.

Elsewhere, St. Thomas has seen 183 cases, Tillsonburg 131, Bayham 121, Norwich 98, East Zorra-Tavistock 50, Ingersoll 50, Blandford-Blenheim 37, Zorra 20, Central Elgin 18, South-West Oxford 15 and Dutton/Dunwich 11.

Three other municipalities have recorded case totals under 10.

The region had a test per cent positivity rate of 2.7 per cent as of the week of Dec. 13, up from 2.4 the week before. Nearly 5,300 people were tested the week of Dec. 13.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health reported 70 new cases, 21 more recoveries and a new death on Monday, which includes updates from Dec. 24 to 27.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s total case tally stands at 635, of which 513 people have recovered and 21 have died.

At least 101 active cases remain in the region. At least three people are in hospital.

No new school cases were reported, according to the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron Perth Catholic District School Board.

At least nine cases were active in the region as of last Wednesday:

Three cases at Listowel District Secondary School.

Two cases at F. E. Madill Secondary School in Wingham.

One case at Mornington Central Public School.

One case at North Perth Westfield Elementary School.

One case at Upper Thames Elementary School.

At least 34 school cases have been reported in the region since Sept. 1.

Meantime, seven outbreaks remained active, including one at a hospital, five at long-term care homes and one at a retirement home.

An outbreak at Listowel Memorial Hospital is tied to five patient cases and nine staff cases.

An outbreak at Cedarcroft Place declared Oct. 27 — currently the oldest ongoing outbreak in the region — is tied to 50 resident cases and 24 staff cases. At least 12 residents have died.

No new cases have been reported at Cedarcroft since at least Dec. 7.

At least 22 institutional outbreaks have been declared at 15 facilities since March, linked to 128 cases and at least 16 deaths — 12 at Cedarcroft and four at Greenwood Court in the spring.

At least 290 cases have been in Perth County, while 181 cases and at least 16 deaths have been in Stratford.

Elsewhere, 154 cases have been in Huron County, while 10 cases and at least one death have been in St. Marys.

Locations for the region’s three other reported deaths were not immediately available.

As of the week of Dec. 13, the region’s test per cent positivity rate was 1.3 per cent, up from 1.2 the week before.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 19 new cases and 10 new recoveries on Monday. This is 13 fewer new cases than the day before.

There are now a total of 692 cases in the region, which includes 512 recoveries and 28 deaths.

At least 152 cases in the region remain active.

The following information was last updated Wed. Dec. 22.

At least 12 outbreaks were active in the region, eight of them at unnamed workplaces, linked to a total of 39 cases — three more than the day before. The most recent workplace outbreak was declared on Saturday, Dec. 26.

An outbreak is also active at Trillium Villa, declared on Dec. 19, linked to two staff cases. It’s the first seniors’ facility outbreak to be declared in the county since Oct. 30.

Vision Nursing Home is also reporting an outbreak, with one resident testing positive as of Dec. 27.

Two of the new outbreaks have not been listed yet.

The health unit says 26 outbreaks have been declared since the pandemic began, linked to 160 cases and 16 deaths. All 16 deaths are tied to outbreaks at two seniors’ homes in the spring.

It’s unclear if any new school cases have been confirmed or resolved as both the Lambton Kent District School Board and the St. Clair Catholic District School Board have paused the public reporting of cases on their websites until after the holidays.

At least 12 school cases have been reported in the county since the start of the school year.

As of the week of Dec. 13, the region had a weekly test per cent positivity rate of 1.8 per cent, up from 0.86 per cent the week before.

— With files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick, Kelly Wang and Gabby Rodrigues