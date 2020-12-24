Middlesex-London reports 61 new coronavirus cases and 2 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and Testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

Health Units will not be reporting case numbers on Christmas Day and Boxing Day

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 61 new coronavirus cases and two deaths Thursday.

A new record of 88 cases was set the day before.

The update brings the region’s total case count to 2,757, of which 2,147 people have recovered and 95 have died.

The MLHU is reporting the two new deaths both involved women in their 80s and one was connected to a long-term care home.

Story continues below advertisement

At least 1,109 of the region’s cases and 29 of its deaths have occurred just since Dec. 1, the result of a still-ongoing surge in cases that health officials worry will only accelerate with the holidays.

The Ford government announced Monday that all of Ontario would go into lockdown effective Boxing Day in a bid to bring similar surges seen provincewide under control.

During Monday’s media briefing, Dr. Alex Summers, the region’s associate medical officer of health, said the health unit was continuing to follow up with cases and contacts to make sure they are isolating and quarantining.

“However, as the case volumes go up, our ability to spend more and more time with each and every single case to investigate where they may have gotten it will inevitably go down,” he said.

“This is one reason why the more broad public health measures will become necessary, because across the province, public health capacity to investigate each and every single case will be stretched.”

Cases by episode month and exposure source, January 2020 to December 2020. Middlesex-London Health Unit

The 1,048 cases reported so far this month are more than has been seen during any full month of the pandemic up to this point, and more than what was seen between March 1 and Oct. 1, according to the health unit.

Story continues below advertisement

The tally is also nearly double the cases seen during all of November, which stands as the second-worst month for cases in the region.

London-Middlesex has set nine new single-day case records this month, most recently on Wednesday.

The region’s seven-day average stands at 62.28 as of Tuesday, compared to 44.28 on Friday, while the 14-day average is 52.14, compared to 40.42 on Friday.

The region’s test per cent positivity rate stood at 2.3 per cent as of the week of Dec. 6, up from 2.2 the week prior and 1.7 the week before that.

Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 inpatients in the care of London Health Sciences Centre is up by six for a total of 23.

Fewer than five are in critical or intensive care, the organization reported.

At the same time, the number of staff cases declined from 25 to 20.

No COVID-19 inpatients were in the care of St. Joseph’s Health Care London. Three cases are active among the organization’s health-care staff.

Story continues below advertisement

Nine positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed through regular weekly staff testing at the Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care. The cases impact four units in the facility. No residents have tested positive at this time.

Detailed contact tracing is occurring and outbreak precautions are in place.

Residents and families have been notified and testing of all residents at Mount Hope is underway.

The health unit says at least 242 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic, including at least 46 who have needed intensive care. That total number of hospitalized patients not in the ICU is up by one from the day before.

Despite the lower number of COVID-19 patients — the tally stood at a high of 57 on Dec. 9 — LHSC officials say they’re concerned the number will rebound after the holidays.

During Monday’s media briefing, Dr. Adam Dukelow, the organization’s chief medical officer, said seven operating rooms would be running at University Hospital over the holidays, with eight to 12 in operation at Victoria Hospital.

The figures, he said, are in line with previous holiday breaks, which tend to see a lower number of procedures and surgeries.

Story continues below advertisement

However, he noted that LHSC officials anticipated being unable to return to typical operating room capacity after the holiday period due to expected constraints to inpatient beds, critical care and health and human resources.

The organization, he said, would prioritize patients based on acuity and urgency, focusing on those who are higher priority. Any patient impacted will be contacted directly, he said.

Institutional outbreaks

A new outbreak was declared at Middlesex Terrace retirement home on Thursday.

On Wednesday, two more outbreaks at Glendale Crossing Nursing home and Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care.

The outbreak at Glendale Crossing affects the Westminster and Byron areas and the outbreak at the Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care impacts SM1, SM2 and MV4.

The total number of active outbreaks at the hospital to four.

Outbreaks that remain active were declared on:

Nov. 10 in 4IP General Medicine. (This outbreak later spread to as many as five other units in the hospital, sickening dozens and leaving several dead. As of Tuesday, one related outbreak remained active in 10IP Palliative Care/Sub-Acute Medicine.)

Dec. 5 in 5IP Cardiology. (Separate from the cardiology offices.)

Dec. 19 in U7 Clinical Neurosciences.

Outbreaks at the hospital in 4TU Multi-Organ Transplant, 5IP Cardiology (offices), 6IP Acute/Decant Medicine, 6IP Cardiovascular Surgery, 8IP General Surgery, 9IP Orthopaedics, 9IP Sub-Acute Medicine and the 10th-floor Epilepsy Monitoring Unit have since resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario premier demands increased coronavirus testing at airports as new variant emerges

Non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures remain postponed at University Hospital, and ambulatory and outpatient activity at University Hospital has been reduced to urgent and emergent matters.

There are limits on visitors at both hospitals. As of Dec. 26, due to the lockdown, LHSC says it will only be permitting essential care partners to visit patients in hospital.

Elsewhere, two outbreaks remain active at Victoria Hospital, tied to two deaths, fewer than five patient cases and five staff cases:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Dec. 15 in C5-100 ENT/Burns/Plastics

Dec. 16 in C6-400 Acute Medicine

Outbreaks also remain active at several seniors’ homes in the region, according to the health unit:

Chelsey Park (long-term care, second floor)

Country Terrace (Woodcrest)

Dearness Home (facility-wide)

McCormick Home (Evergreen Walk)

McGarrell Place (facility-wide)

Peoplecare Oak Crossing (Juniper, Norway Spruce, Sugar Maple, White Pine)

Sisters of St. Joseph (Care Centre – East and North Hall)

Westmount Gardens (Apple Blossom)

Glendale Crossing (Westminster, Byron)

Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care (SM1, SM2, MV4)

Middlesex Terrace (Facility)

Since March, the region has seen at least 72 institutional outbreaks in London and Middlesex, including at least 51 at local seniors’ facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks at seniors’ facilities alone have been linked to 130 resident cases, 143 staff cases and 45 deaths, most recently on Thursday.

Schools

Thirteen new cases were reported by the Thames Valley District School Board late Wednesday. Positive cases of COVID-19 were identified at the following Thames Valley schools on Wednesday:

Davenport Public School

East Elgin Secondary School

Eva Circe Cote French Immersion Public School

Glen Cairn Public School

June Rose Callwood Public School

Kettle Creek Public School

Mitchell Hepburn Public School

Montcalm Secondary School (two cases)

Parkside Collegiate Institute

Summer’s Corners Public School

Westfield Public School (two cases)

Positive cases of COVID-19 were identified at the following Thames Valley schools on Tuesday:

AB Lucas Secondary School (two cases)

Clarke Road Secondary School

Davenport Public School (two cases)

John Wise Public School

Lord Dorchester Secondary School

Oakridge Secondary School

Rick Hansen Public School (two cases)

Roch Carrier French Immersion Public School (two cases)

Saunders Secondary School

West Oaks French Immersion Public School

The London District Catholic School Board reported a case at Regina Mundi Catholic College.

A new case was also reported at École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur-Bruyère.

One case was also reported at Mulberry Bush Child Care Center, the health unit said.

Story continues below advertisement

A full list can be found on the MLHU website.

Outbreak declarations are also active in at least seven schools:

A B Lucas Secondary School

Ashley Oaks Public School

John Paul II Catholic Secondary School

Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School

Sir Arthur Currie Public School

St. Marguerite d’Youville Secondary School

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School

Westminster Secondary School

In the post-secondary setting, two student residence outbreaks also remain active at Western University.

Under the provincewide lockdown announced Monday, elementary-age children will not return to classes as planned on Jan. 4, 2021 and will instead engage in remote learning until Jan. 11, when they would then return to in-person classes in all areas of the province.

Secondary school students in northern areas of the province are also set to resume in-class instruction on Jan. 11, while in southern Ontario, high school students would work remotely until Jan. 25.

Child-care centres are expected to remain open for the duration of the shutdown, though during the period where elementary students will be out of classes, the centres will be prohibited from serving school-age children. Before and after school programs must also be cancelled the week of Jan. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

Recent resolved school cases by date they were reported: Dec. 6 at C.C. Carrothers Public School and Westmount Public School

Dec. 7 at Westminster Secondary School

Dec. 8 at London Christian High (two cases), Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School, Rick Hansen Public School, Sir Arthur Currie Public School, Sir John French Immersion Catholic Elementary School, Westminster Secondary School (two cases)

Dec. 9 at Ashley Oaks Public School (two cases), Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School, Sir George Etienne Cartier Public School

Dec. 12 at Princess Anne French Immersion Public School

Dec. 13 at C.C. Carrothers Public School

Dec. 14 at Westminster Secondary School

Vaccinations and testing

Karen Dann, a registered nurse and administrator with Country Terrace nursing home, was the region’s first recipient of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine after receiving a shot at the Western Fair Agriplex on Wednesday.

The first of two doses was administered by Tracy Benedict, a public health nurse with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU). Dann will receive her second dose in 21 days from Wednesday.

“I’m very excited… I don’t even have the words,” Dann said.

“It’s just a momentous occasion to know we’re now going to move ahead into a better time and we’re not going to be under the pressure we’ve been under in these nursing homes.”

The region’s associate medical officer of health said Monday that the vaccine would be distributed throughout the region, including to more rural parts of London-Middlesex, and to counties to the north and south.

Story continues below advertisement

Summers stressed that vaccines “will be a scarce resource for us here locally for the first little while.”

As announced Friday, the first shipment of vaccines will go to health-care workers in local long-term care and retirement homes, as well as some hospital staff.

The health unit says more than 119,000 people have been swabbed since April at the city’s two dedicated assessment centres, both of which are continuing to operate by appointment only.

As of Tuesday, both assessment centres are fully booked through to Boxing Day.

Appointment testing for certain asymptomatic people is also continuing at eight local pharmacies.

The health unit says roughly 10,435 people were tested the week of Dec. 6, the most recent figures available.

The tally is slightly down from the final tally of 10,767 reported the week prior, but up from the 8,408 reported the week of Nov. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

Ontario reported 2,447 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 165,110.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases to date in the province, ahead of the 2,432 reported on Dec. 17.

“Locally, there are 646 new cases in Toronto, 502 in Peel, 263 in York Region and 173 in Windsor-Essex County,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 141,023 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.4 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Forty-nine new deaths were also reported, marking the highest one-day increase in deaths for Ontario amid the second wave and raising the provincial death toll to 4,278.

Nearly 64,600 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 7,592,554 tests, while 75,250 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.7 per cent, which is down from Wednesday’s report, when it was 4.8 per cent, and down from last Thursday’s, when it was four per cent.

There are 967 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 35), with 277 in intensive care (up by two) and 176 on a ventilator (down by 10).

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reports Thursday that 37 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and one more person has died.

A new record of 47 new cases was reported on Wednesday.

Twenty-one individuals have also recovered, for a total of 836, and 197 cases remain active.

The region’s total case tally now stands at 1,045, of which 836 people have recovered and 12 have died.

The region has seen at least 482 cases so far this month, along with six deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 13 are in Tilsonburg, nine are in St. Thomas, and eight are in Aylmer. Three are in Woodstock, two are in Central Elgin, and Norwich and Ingersoll have one each.

A new outbreak was declared Monday at Elgin Manor, tied to one resident case.

In Tavistock, an outbreak at Peoplecare Tavistock has led to cases among 10 of its residents and four of its staff members.

In addition, an outbreak at Maple Manor Nursing Home has also seen 10 resident cases along with eight staff cases.

Elsewhere, outbreaks are also active at Seasons Retirement Home (one staff case), Bethany Care Home in Norwich (two staff cases), Terrace Lodge (three staff cases) and Chartwell Aylmer (two staff cases).

At least 17 institutional outbreaks have been declared at 14 facilities since March.

There are no new school cases as of Thursday.

At least 15 cases are active in the region as of Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Three cases at East Elgin Secondary School in Aylmer.

Two cases at Davenport Public School in Aylmer.

Two cases at Huron Park Secondary School in Woodstock.

One case at Glendale High School

One case at Parkside Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas.

One case at Plattsville and District Public School in Plattsville.

One case at Roch Carrier French Immersion Public School in Woodstock.

One case at South Ridge Public School in Tillsonburg.

One case at St. Anne’s Catholic School in St. Thomas.

One case at Summers’ Corners Public School in Aylmer.

One case at Westfield Public School in Tillsonburg.

The region has seen at least 42 school cases reported since the start of September.

At least 210 cases have been reported in Aylmer during the pandemic, resulting in the town clocking an incidence rate of 2,576 cases per 100,000 people.

Woodstock, which has reported 175 cases, has an incidence rate of 398.

Elsewhere, St. Thomas has seen 157 cases, Bayham 114, Norwich 90, Tillsonburg 104, Ingersoll 46, East Zorra-Tavistock 39, Blandford-Blenheim 33, Zorra 17, Central Elgin 16, South-West Oxford 14 and Dutton/Dunwich 11.

Three other municipalities have recorded case totals under 10.

The region had a test per cent positivity rate of 2.4 per cent as of the week of Dec. 6, up from 1.8 the week before and 1.3 the week before that. At least 4,800 people were tested the week of Dec. 6, roughly the same as the week before.

Story continues below advertisement

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new recoveries Thursday.

The update brings the region’s total case tally to 565, of which 492 people have recovered and 20 have died. The most recent death was reported on Dec. 10.

The health unit says 10 of the new cases were in Perth County, eight were in Huron County, and St. Marys and Stratford have one case each.

At least 53 active cases remain in the region. At least two people are in hospital.

No new school cases were reported, according to the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron Perth Catholic District School Board.

At least nine cases are currently active in the region:

Three cases at Listowel District Secondary School.

Two cases at F. E. Madill Secondary School in Wingham.

One case at Mornington Central Public School.

One case at North Perth Westfield Elementary School.

One case at Upper Thames Elementary School.

At least 34 school cases have been reported in the region since Sept. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Meantime, no new institutional outbreaks were declared and one outbreak was resolved.

An outbreak at Stratford General Hospital is tied to seven staff cases and has since been resolved.

Four outbreaks remain active as of Thursday, including two at hospitals, two at long-term care homes and one at a retirement home.

An outbreak at Listowel Memorial Hospital is tied to four patient cases and nine staff cases — unchanged from the day before.

Elsewhere, an outbreak at Exeter Villa is tied to two resident and two staff cases, while an outbreak at Knollcrest Lodge is tied to two staff cases.

An outbreak at Cedarcroft Place declared Oct. 27 — currently the oldest ongoing outbreak in the region — is tied to 50 resident cases and 24 staff cases. At least 12 residents have died.

No new cases have been reported at Cedarcroft since at least Dec. 7 and no cases are presently active.

At least 20 institutional outbreaks have been declared at 15 facilities since March, linked to 128 cases and at least 16 deaths — 12 at Cedarcroft and four at Greenwood Court in the spring.

Story continues below advertisement

At least 245 cases have been in Perth County, while 172 cases and at least 16 deaths have been in Stratford.

Elsewhere, 129 cases have been in Huron County, while nine cases and at least one death have been in St. Marys.

Locations for the region’s three other reported deaths were not immediately available.

As of the week of Dec. 6, the region’s test per cent positivity rate was 1.2 per cent, down from 1.6 the week before.

Sarnia and Lambton

Twelve people have tested positive for the coronavirus and another six have recovered, Lambton Public Health reported Thursday.

This comes a day after a new record of 27 cases was set on Wednesday.

The region’s total case count is now 577, of which 451 people have recovered and 28 have died. The most recent death was reported Saturday.

At least 98 cases are active in the county, the locations of which are unclear.

Wednesday’s update continues a spike in cases seen in recent days.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says the increase is the result of formal and informal social gatherings.

At least seven outbreaks are currently active in the region, six of them at unnamed workplaces, linked to a total of 26 cases — three more than the day before. The most recent workplace outbreak was declared on Sunday.

An outbreak is also active at Trillium Villa, declared on Saturday, linked to two staff cases. It’s the first seniors’ facility outbreak to be declared in the county since Oct. 30.

The health unit says 21 outbreaks have been declared since the pandemic began, linked to 145 cases and 16 deaths. All 16 deaths are tied to outbreaks at two seniors’ homes in the spring.

It’s unclear if any new school cases have been confirmed or resolved as both the Lambton Kent District School Board and the St. Clair Catholic District School Board have paused the public reporting of cases on their websites until after the holidays.

As of their last updates on Friday, one case was active at St. Patrick’s Catholic High School in Sarnia.

At least 12 school cases have been reported in the county since the start of the school year.

Story continues below advertisement

As of the week of Dec. 6, the region had a weekly test per cent positivity rate of 0.86 per cent, up from 0.64 the week before.

— With files from Ryan Rocca, Matthew Trevithick, Kelly Wong, Jacquelyn LeBel and The Canadian Press