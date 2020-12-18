Initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in London, Ont., within days

Send this page to someone via email

Less than an hour after the province announced the London Health Sciences Centre was among 17 additional hospitals that will be receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine over the next two weeks, local officials are providing further details.

LHSC and the Middlesex-London Health Unit say health-care workers in local long-term care and retirement homes, as well as some hospital staff, will be the first in the region to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The vaccination program will “get underway as soon as possible.”

Officials say doses are expected to arrive “over the next few days” and all of the necessary infrastructure is already in place to allow for the vaccine to be administrated as soon as shipments arrive.

“We are very happy to be working with LHSC to deliver this vaccine to the front-line workers who have been working so diligently to keep their residents safe as the pandemic has grown,” MLHU medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said in a release.

“This is the beginning of the next phase of our pandemic response and we will get vaccine to everyone who wants it as soon as we can. This will be a long journey, and we’re still a long way from being able to provide a COVID-19 vaccine to the public.”

Mackie is scheduled to discuss the vaccination plans on Let's Talk London with Jess Brady just after 3:30 p.m. ET

“This is an important milestone in our response to the pandemic and LHSC is delighted to play a role in this historic vaccination program,” LHSC COO Neil Johnson said.

“It is a true partnership which will include a strong commitment from other areas of the health system such as primary care physicians and will grow as more vaccines come available and this transforms into a mass vaccination program.”

“A limited number of doses” are expected to be administered at the site of the field hospital at the Western Fair District Agriplex.

While the province has said it is expecting to obtain up to 90,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from the federal government before the end of the year, it is unclear how many doses London will receive.

The health unit says its role is to provide expertise on mass vaccination programs and provide support in determining who should get the vaccine first, based on the current state of the pandemic in the region and dialogue with neighbouring public health units, Southwestern Public Health and Huron Perth Public Health.

LHSC, meanwhile, is providing “leadership in areas of clinical services, information technology, facilities, and logistics.”

2:10 Coronavirus: Canada to receive 125,000 Pfizer vaccines per week starting in January Coronavirus: Canada to receive 125,000 Pfizer vaccines per week starting in January

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues.