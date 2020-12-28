Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 114 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths at LTCH

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and recorded a new daily high of 1,250 active cases on Dec. 28.

The city’s latest deaths are all tied to the outbreak at the Grace Villa retirement home. The home has had 36 deaths since the outbreak began on Nov. 25. Three of the deceased were over 80 while another was in their 70s.

The outbreak has accounted for a total 224 positive cases with 143 residents and 81 staff infected with the coronavirus.

The city has had 158 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The city revealed four more outbreaks on Monday including two schools on the Mountain, Timothy Christian (four cases) and Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Elementary (two cases). There are also cases at Carol Anne’s Place at the YWCA downtown (one case) and The Village of Wentworth Heights retirement home on Upper Wentworth Street (one case).

Public health says there are 33 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Dec. 28 at:

Three long-term care homes (LTCH) — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, and The Meadows

Two nursing homes – Dundurn Place Care Centre and Shalom Village

Seven retirement homes — Alexander Place, Grace Villa, Highgate Residence of Ancaster, St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower), Villa Italia and The Village of Wentworth Heights

Three workplaces — Commercial Cleaning Services, Franco’s No Frills, and Sterling Honda

Seven schools — Eastdale in Stoney Creek, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Elementary, R. A. Riddell, Redeemer University, Sir Wilfrid Laurier School, St. Thomas More Secondary School and Timothy Christian.

The city is also reporting outbreaks at Carol Anne’s Place at the YWCA, Lynwood Charlton Centre – Augusta Site, St. Leonard’s Society of Hamilton, HWDSB Office at Education Court, St. Leonard’s Society of Hamilton, St. Peter’s Hospital and five units at the Juravinski Hospital.

Outbreaks at Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary school and Idlewyld Manor LTCH on the Mountain were declared over on Sunday.

There have been 907 new cases in the last 10 days with 3.4 per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The city has seen 5,664 total cases during the pandemic. There are 57 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Halton Region reports 87 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Halton Region reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and two deaths connected to a long-term care home.

The region has 503 active cases as of Dec. 28, with Burlington accounting for 148 cases, Halton Hills with 69, Milton with 143, while Oakville also has 143.

The two deceased were from the Extendicare Halton Hills LTCH in Georgetown which has had 91 COVID-19 cases and five deaths since its outbreak started Dec. 4.

Halton has 38 outbreaks, including 20 institutional outbreaks at:

Nine long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Billings Court Manor in Burlington; Burloak in Burlington; Chartwell Waterford in Oakville; Creek Way Village in Burlington; Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; Maple Villa Long Term Care Centre in Burlington, Mount Nemo Christian, and Wyndham Manor in Oakville)

Ten retirement homes (Amica Georgetown; Chartwell Christopher Terrace in Burington; Chartwell Lakeshore in Burlington; Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville; The Kensington in Oakville, Martindale Gardens in Milton; Pearl and Pine in Burlington; Revera Birkdale Place in Milton; Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington; and Revera The Williamsburg in Burlington)

One hospital (Milton District Hospital).

Wyndham Manor has had 144 coronavirus cases since an outbreak began on Oct. 21. There have been 17 deaths at the home.

The outbreak at Allendale involves 88 COVID-19 cases with 19 deaths since starting on Nov. 13.

Chartwell Waterford in Oakville has 72 cases and 11 deaths since the outbreak began on Oct.13.

The region has three active school outbreaks involving a total of nine cases with four at Christ the King Catholic Secondary in Georgetown, three cases at Forest Trail Elementary in Oakville and two cases at St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary in Oakville.

Public health has recorded 5,637 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Niagara Public Health reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 22 more deaths tied to the virus.

Overall, Niagara has had 3,615 total positive cases and 121 deaths during the coronavirus health crisis.

There are 760 active cases in the region as of Dec. 28.

The region has 24 active outbreaks with 17 of them institutional at:

Four retirement homes (Chapel Heights in Niagara Falls, Garden City Manor in St. Catharines, Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls and River Road in Niagara Falls)

Four long-term care homes (Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls; Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines; Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls; and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls)

Four nursing homes (Royal Rose Place in Welland, Tufford Nursing Home in St. Catharines, Valley Park Lodge and Woodlands of Sunset in Welland)

Five at two hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General (x4) and Hotel Dieu-Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region has had 865 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The two counties have had 34 combined COVID-19-connected deaths. There are 76 active cases as of Dec. 28.

The region has two institutional outbreaks at Norview Lodge in Simcoe and Caressant Care nursing home in Courtland. One staff member at each of the facilities has tested positive for COVID-19.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is six.

Brant County reports eight new COVID-19 cases

Brant County now has 826 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with eight more cases added on Monday.

There are 135 active cases as of Dec. 28 with five people receiving hospital care.

Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) revealed a new outbreak at the Park Lane Terrace LTCH in Paris. The home has one case involving a staff member.

The region has seven institutional outbreaks including five in Brantford at the John Noble LTCH, Fox Ridge LTCH, St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, St. John’s College and W. Ross Macdonald School plus two in Paris at Telfer Place Retirement home and Park Lane Terrace.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19 and saw its weekly incidence rate of new cases drop from 70.79 per 100,000 last week to 59.61 as of Monday.