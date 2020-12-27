Coronavirus: Hamilton hits new high for active COVID-19 cases on the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 239 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend and recorded a new daily high of 1,226 active cases on Dec. 27.

There have been seven more coronavirus-related deaths in the city since Christmas Eve. Four of the deaths were people over the age of 80, while the other three involved a person in their 70s, another in their 60s and a person aged between 40 and 49.

Three of the deaths were connected to the Grace Villa retirement home which now has 32 deaths tied to an outbreak that started on Nov. 25. The home has accounted for a total 222 positive cases involving 141 residents and 81 staff since the outbreak was declared.

One other death was from Shalom Village which now has 10 deaths from an outbreak that started on Dec. 9. The home has had 157 COVID-19 recorded cases during the surge.

The city has had 154 deaths since the pandemic began.

The city revealed four more outbreaks since Christmas Eve at Sir Wilfrid Laurier School (2 cases), St. Leonard’s Society of Hamilton (1 case), St. Thomas More Secondary School (3 cases), and the St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence (3 cases).

Public health says there are 31 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Dec. 27 at:

Four long-term care homes (LTCH) — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Idlewyld Manor, and The Meadows

Two nursing homes – Dundurn Place Care Centre and Shalom Village

Six retirement homes — Alexander Place, Grace Villa, Highgate Residence of Ancaster, St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower) and Villa Italia

Three workplaces — Commercial Cleaning Services, Franco’s No Frills, and Sterling Honda

Six schools — Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary, Eastdale in Stoney Creek, R. A. Riddell, Redeemer University, Sir Wilfrid Laurier School and St. Thomas More Secondary School

The city is also reporting outbreaks at Lynwood Charlton Centre – Augusta Site, St. Leonard’s Society of Hamilton, HWDSB Office at Education Court, St. Leonard’s Society of Hamilton, St. Peter’s Hospital and five units at the Juravinski Hospital.

Twelve outbreaks in the city have been closed since Christmas eve at:

Two long-term care homes (LTCH) — Ridgeview Long Term Care Home, and The Village of Wentworth Heights

Two nursing homes – Heritage Green Nursing Home, and Parkview Nursing Centre

Four retirement homes — Amica Dundas, Amica Stoney Creek, Cathmar Manor, and The Village at Wentworth Heights

One workplace — Taco Bell on Upper James St.

Three schools — Ecole Secondaire Academie Catholique Mere Teresa, Frank Panabaker North School and Immaculate Heart of Mary Elementary

There have been 956 new cases in the last 10 days with 3.9 per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The city has seen 5,550 total cases during the pandemic. There are 57 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Halton Region reports 246 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 5 deaths

Halton Region reported 246 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and five deaths connected to the virus at two long-term care homes and one retirement home.

The region has 508 active cases as of Dec. 27, with Burlington accounting for 130 cases, Milton with 167, and Oakville with 135.

Three of the deceased were from the Wyndham Manor LTCH in Oakville, which has had 144 coronavirus cases since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

Halton has 38 outbreaks, including 19 institutional outbreaks at:

8 long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Billings Court Manor in Burlington; Burloak in Burlington; Chartwell Waterford in Oakville; Creek Way Village in Burlington; Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; Maple Villa Long Term Care Centre in Burlington, and Wyndham Manor in Oakville)

10 retirement homes (Amica Georgetown; Chartwell Christopher Terrace in Burington; Chartwell Lakeshore in Burlington; Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville; The Kensington in Oakville, Martindale Gardens in Milton; Pearl and Pine in Burlington; Revera Birkdale Place in Milton; Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington; and Revera The Williamsburg in Burlington)

1 hospital (Milton District Hospital).

The outbreak at Allendale involves 88 COVID-19 cases with 19 deaths since starting on Nov. 13.

Chartwell Waterford in Oakville has 72 cases and 11 deaths since the outbreak began on Oct.13.

Extendicare Halton Hills has 91 COVID-19 cases and three deaths since its outbreak started Dec. 4.

The region has three active school outbreaks involving a total of nine cases with four at Christ the King Catholic Secondary in Georgetown, three cases at Forest Trail Elementary in Oakville and two cases at St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary in Oakville.

Public health has recorded 5,550 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region reports 142 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Niagara Public Health reported 142 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. There are 773 active cases in the region as of Dec. 27.

Overall, Niagara has had 3,533 total positive cases and 99 deaths during the coronavirus health crisis.

The region has 22 active outbreaks with 17 of them institutional at:

4 retirement homes (Chapel Heights in Niagara Falls, Garden City Manor in St. Catharines, Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls and River Road in Niagara Falls)

4 long-term care homes (Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls; Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines; Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls; and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls)

4 nursing homes (Royal Rose Place in Welland, Tufford Nursing Home in St. Catharines, Valley Park Lodge and Woodlands of Sunset in Welland)

5 at two hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General (x4) and Hotel Dieu-Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 27 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 27 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The region has had 862 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The two counties have had 34 combined COVID-19-connected deaths.

There are 80 active cases as of Dec. 27.

The region has two institutional outbreaks at Norview Lodge in Simcoe and Caressant Care nursing home in Courtland.

One staff member at each facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is 7.71

Brant County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Brant County now has 819 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, reporting another 35 new cases from the weekend.

There are 130 active cases as of Dec. 27 with four people receiving hospital care.

Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) revealed a new outbreak at the Park Lane Terrace LTCH in Paris. The home has one case involving a staff member.

The region has seven institutional outbreaks including five in Brantford at the John Noble LTCH, Fox Ridge LTCH, St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, St. John’s College and W. Ross Macdonald School plus two in Paris at Telfer Place Retirement home and Park Lane Terrace.

An outbreak at Lions McInnes House in Brantford was declared over on Boxing Day.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19 and is reporting a weekly incidence rate of virus cases at 70.79 per 100,000.