Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

10-year-old B.C. girl finally home after fighting rare syndrome linked to COVID-19

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 23, 2020 1:25 pm
Click to play video 'MIS-C in children linked to COVID-19 extremely rare' MIS-C in children linked to COVID-19 extremely rare
In Health Matters, doctors says parents should not be alarmed at the province's first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, in a child under age five. Aaron McArthur has more on what you need to know about the extremely rare condition – Oct 16, 2020

A little girl in North Vancouver is finally home after fighting a rare syndrome linked to COVID-19.

Ten-year-old Jillian Rondeau and the rest of her family contracted the virus back in November.

Weeks passed and Jillian’s condition got worse.

Doctors eventually diagnosed her with a multi-system inflammatory syndrome, known as MIS-C, which is a rare condition linked to COVID-19 in kids.

“You don’t ever expect your kids to get sick and to this extent,” Jillian’s dad, Jean-Marc, told Global News. “It happened so quickly to us in such a short period of time that we don’t want any other parents to have to go through the same thing.”

Click to play video 'What is multisystem inflammatory syndrome?' What is multisystem inflammatory syndrome?
What is multisystem inflammatory syndrome? – May 19, 2020

MIS-C can be very serious, even deadly, but most children who contract it have recovered fully with medical care.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The syndrome can lead to damaged blood vessels as well as inflammation around the heart or blood vessels.

Read more: Dozens of Canadian children treated for inflammatory condition possibly linked to COVID-19

Patients are usually under 19 years old and in the hospital, having tested positive for COVID-19 or having antibodies from the virus and a fever for three or more days.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They also show at least two other related symptoms, including gastrointestinal issues, a rash, red or inflamed eyes, or inflammation and swelling around the mouth, hands or feet.

B.C. confirmed its first case of MIS-C in mid-October.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronaviruscovid-19 bcBC COVID-19MIS-CMIS-C COVIDMIS-C COVID-19MIS-C symptomsmulti-system inflammatory syndrome
Flyers
More weekly flyers