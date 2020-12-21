Menu

Canada

Jury trials in Saskatchewan postponed into the new year due to COVID-19

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 21, 2020 4:12 pm
The Saskatchewan Court of Queen’s Bench has postponed all jury trials scheduled to start in the first three months of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. File / Global News

The postponement of jury trials in Saskatchewan has been extended.

July trials scheduled to start before March 31, 2021, at Saskatchewan Court of Queen’s Bench have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Jury trials in Saskatchewan postponed due to worsening COVID-19 situation

Court officials said 19 jury trials were on the docket in the first three months of 2021.

“We will continue to adjust our response to the pandemic as necessary, while maintaining the public’s access to the essential services the court provides,” Martel D. Popescul, chief justice of the court, said Monday in a statement.

Unless brought forward sooner on a judge’s order, postponed matters will be spoken to on the original date the trial was to start.

Story continues below advertisement

Accused individuals can re-elect to stand trial by judge only, in which case court officials said the trial will proceed in the scheduled timeframe.

Matters can also be adjourned to a later date, and the court said adjournments will receive re-scheduling priority.

Read more: Saskatchewan courts suspend some operations as coronavirus cases rise

Anyone who has been summoned for jury selection before March 31 should not attend, officials said.

Trials scheduled to start before the end of the year had earlier been postponed.

