Coronavirus: At least 5 Saskatoon paramedics infected with COVID-19

Five Saskatoon paramedics are currently self-isolating after contracting COVID-19.

Despite the positive cases, Medavie Health Services West public affairs director Troy Davies said it shouldn’t stop people from calling an ambulance when they need one.

“We can assure the public that it is safe to call an Ambulance when needed as our Paramedics are following the Personal Protective Equipment guidelines as directed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA),” Davies said in an emailed statement to Global News on Monday.

Under the direction of Saskatchewan Public Health, the service is currently doing peer-to-peer swabbing as a precautionary measure.

According to SHA, paramedics performing peer-to-peer swabs provides a faster turnaround for results and reduces the potential of an ambulance being taken out of service.

