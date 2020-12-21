Menu

Health

Coronavirus: At least 5 Saskatoon paramedics infected with COVID-19

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted December 21, 2020 2:17 pm
Saskatoon paramedics are being tested for COVID-19 after some staff contracted the virus.
Saskatoon paramedics are being tested for COVID-19 after some staff contracted the virus. Global News / Files

Five Saskatoon paramedics are currently self-isolating after contracting COVID-19.

Read more: Saskatchewan advocates hope progress doesn’t regress as COVID-19 vaccines roll-out

Despite the positive cases, Medavie Health Services West public affairs director Troy Davies said it shouldn’t stop people from calling an ambulance when they need one.

“We can assure the public that it is safe to call an Ambulance when needed as our Paramedics are following the Personal Protective Equipment guidelines as directed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA),” Davies said in an emailed statement to Global News on Monday.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

Under the direction of Saskatchewan Public Health, the service is currently doing peer-to-peer swabbing as a precautionary measure.

Story continues below advertisement

According to SHA, paramedics performing peer-to-peer swabs provides a faster turnaround for results and reduces the potential of an ambulance being taken out of service.

Click to play video 'SHA continues to address staffing shortages, COVID-19 surge in Saskatchewan' SHA continues to address staffing shortages, COVID-19 surge in Saskatchewan
SHA continues to address staffing shortages, COVID-19 surge in Saskatchewan
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus saskcovid-19 saskTroy DaviesmedavieSask ParamedicsSask ambulance
