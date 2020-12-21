Menu

Canada

Winnipeg small biz shuttered due to COVID-19 restrictions can apply for new grant, city says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 21, 2020 12:45 pm
Businesses and non-profits that have had to close due to health restrictions may be eligible for a new grant, says the City of Winnipeg.

A new program launched by the City of Winnipeg will help small businesses and non-profits make it through the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with a $1,500, non-repayable grant.

The Winnipeg COVID-19 Economic Support Grant Program, the city said Monday, is geared toward businesses that were forced to shut their doors due to the latest provincial health restrictions put in place in mid-November.

A total of $3 million will be available to eligible applicants, and the funding — provided by the federal Safe Restart Agreement — can be used for expenses like rent, utilities, sanitization and other business expenses.

Read more: Manitoba sees 13 COVID-19 deaths Sunday, including man in 30s

“So many of Winnipeg’s small businesses and not-for-profit organizations have faced immense operational challenges during the pandemic,” said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

“We have been fortunate that a portion of them have found ways to continue to provide their valued services, while that hasn’t been an option for others. We hope this grant will provide some relief as businesses continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic and we work toward an economic recovery.”

Coun. Scott Gillingham.
Coun. Scott Gillingham.

Grant applications can be made online now at winnipeg.ca/covid-19economicsupportgrant and will be prioritized on a first-come, first-served basis, with a deadline of Feb. 28, 2021.

Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James), chair of the standing policy committee on finance, said he encourages all organizations affected by the restrictions to apply.

“The jobs, services and opportunities provided by small business and not-for-profits are essential to the success of our economy,” he said.

Winnipeg's mayor on Level Red restrictions
Winnipeg's mayor on Level Red restrictions – Nov 13, 2020
Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus in manitoba City of Winnipeg Brian Bowman Winnipeg News Scott Gillingham business grant
