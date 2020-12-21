Winnipeg small biz shuttered due to COVID-19 restrictions can apply for new grant, city says

A new program launched by the City of Winnipeg will help small businesses and non-profits make it through the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with a $1,500, non-repayable grant.

The Winnipeg COVID-19 Economic Support Grant Program, the city said Monday, is geared toward businesses that were forced to shut their doors due to the latest provincial health restrictions put in place in mid-November.

A total of $3 million will be available to eligible applicants, and the funding — provided by the federal Safe Restart Agreement — can be used for expenses like rent, utilities, sanitization and other business expenses.

“So many of Winnipeg’s small businesses and not-for-profit organizations have faced immense operational challenges during the pandemic,” said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

“We have been fortunate that a portion of them have found ways to continue to provide their valued services, while that hasn’t been an option for others. We hope this grant will provide some relief as businesses continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic and we work toward an economic recovery.”

Grant applications can be made online now at winnipeg.ca/covid-19economicsupportgrant and will be prioritized on a first-come, first-served basis, with a deadline of Feb. 28, 2021.

Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James), chair of the standing policy committee on finance, said he encourages all organizations affected by the restrictions to apply.

“The jobs, services and opportunities provided by small business and not-for-profits are essential to the success of our economy,” he said.

