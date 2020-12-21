Menu

Canada

New COVID-19 restrictions for holiday period take effect across Nova Scotia

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2020 10:32 am
Nova Scotia introduces new COVID-19 restrictions for the holidays
Restrictions are being extended until early next week in the Halifax area. As Jesse Thomas reports, Nova Scotia has revised its gathering limits in time for the holidays.

New measures meant to prevent any possible surge of COVID-19 over the holiday period have entered into effect across Nova Scotia.

Starting today and until Jan. 10, in-person dining at restaurants in the Halifax area will remain closed, while restaurants and licensed establishments in the rest of the province will have to stop service by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.

Indoor gatherings provincewide are capped at 10 people and retail stores across Nova Scotia are required to limit the number of shoppers to 25 per cent of legal capacity.

Long-term care residents are allowed two designated caregivers while seniors facilities can permit limited visits by family members.

The province is asking citizens to avoid any unnecessary travel throughout the province and is recommending that if people need to travel, that they go directly to their final destination and stay there.

Nova Scotia reported four cases of COVID-19 over the weekend for a total of 41 active cases.

First COVID-19 vaccine distributed in Nova Scotia
First COVID-19 vaccine distributed in Nova Scotia

Late Sunday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority warned of a potential COVID-19 exposure during an Air Canada flight on Friday from Montreal to Halifax.

Passengers on flight 7560 in rows 15 to 21 and in seats A, B and C are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
