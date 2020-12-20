Arrest made as group protests SIU decision to clear officer who shot D’Andre Campbell

Send this page to someone via email

As protesters continue calls for change after a police watchdog report into the shooting death of D’Andre Campbell, a woman has been charged following the defacement of a memorial.

The Malton People’s Movement gathered outside of Peel police headquarters in the area of Mississauga and Derry roads Saturday afternoon to protest the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) decision to not lay any charges in the officer-involved shooting of 26-year-old Campbell.

Campbell, who struggled with mental health issues, was killed in his Brampton home in April while holding a knife after he called 911 about a dispute.

On Monday, SIU director Joseph Martino acknowledged that while there were legitimate criticisms about how the police handled the incident, there were no grounds to lay charges.

“My heart is shattered for D’Andre Campbell’s family,” Latavia Francique said in a statement from the Malton People’s Movement.

“He called them for help and they tasered and shot him dead in front of his family.”

Francique is also awaiting an SIU decision in the police-involved shooting death of her brother Jamal earlier this year.

Police said in a news release that the protest Saturday quickly turned tense and “escalated to the point where several individuals threw paint at the Peel Regional Police Memorial Monument and the surrounding grounds.”

A 24-year-old Mississauga woman was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000.

“The investigation continues, and it is expected that additional charges will be forthcoming,” police said.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Protest at Peel Police Headquarters – https://t.co/O1O5DKdJj3 pic.twitter.com/Czzhe2nRT4 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 20, 2020