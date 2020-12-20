Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Arrest made as group protests SIU decision to clear officer who shot D’Andre Campbell

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 20, 2020 4:44 pm
Click to play video 'Police watchdog clears Peel police officer in death of D’Andre Campbell' Police watchdog clears Peel police officer in death of D’Andre Campbell
WATCH ABOVE: (Dec. 14) A Peel Regional Police officer who shot and killed 26-year-old D’Andre Campbell in his own home in early April will not be charged in the death, according to a Special Investigations Unit report. Kamil Karamali reports.

As protesters continue calls for change after a police watchdog report into the shooting death of D’Andre Campbell, a woman has been charged following the defacement of a memorial.

The Malton People’s Movement gathered outside of Peel police headquarters in the area of Mississauga and Derry roads Saturday afternoon to protest the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) decision to not lay any charges in the officer-involved shooting of 26-year-old Campbell.

Read more: Watchdog finds ‘no basis’ to charge Peel officer in death of 26-year-old Brampton man in crisis

Campbell, who struggled with mental health issues, was killed in his Brampton home in April while holding a knife after he called 911 about a dispute.

On Monday, SIU director Joseph Martino acknowledged that while there were legitimate criticisms about how the police handled the incident, there were no grounds to lay charges.

Story continues below advertisement

“My heart is shattered for D’Andre Campbell’s family,” Latavia Francique said in a statement from the Malton People’s Movement.

“He called them for help and they tasered and shot him dead in front of his family.”

Click to play video 'New body cameras with livestream capabilities presented by Peel Police, aiming for transparency' New body cameras with livestream capabilities presented by Peel Police, aiming for transparency
New body cameras with livestream capabilities presented by Peel Police, aiming for transparency

Francique is also awaiting an SIU decision in the police-involved shooting death of her brother Jamal earlier this year.

Trending Stories

Police said in a news release that the protest Saturday quickly turned tense and “escalated to the point where several individuals threw paint at the Peel Regional Police Memorial Monument and the surrounding grounds.”

A 24-year-old Mississauga woman was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000.

“The investigation continues, and it is expected that additional charges will be forthcoming,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policeMississaugapeel policePeel RegionD'Andre CampbellMississauga ProtestD'Andre Campbell Protest
Flyers
More weekly flyers