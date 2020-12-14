Menu

Canada

Peel officer won’t be charged in death of 26-year-old Brampton man in crisis, SIU says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Peel Regional Police officer won’t be charged in shooting death of 26-year-old man in crisis' Peel Regional Police officer won’t be charged in shooting death of 26-year-old man in crisis
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s police watchdog says there is “no basis” to lay charges against the Peel Regional Police officer who fatally shot 26-year-old D’ Andre Campbell, a mentally ill man, in his Brampton home. Kamil Karamali reports.

Ontario’s police watchdog says there is “no basis” to lay charges against a Peel Region officer who fatally shot a mentally ill man in his Brampton, Ont., home earlier this year.

The Special Investigations Unit says the officer who shot D’Andre Campbell had reason to believe he was acting in self-defence.

Agency director Joseph Martino’s report says Campbell was experiencing a mental health episode on April 6, when he had called 911 about a dispute in the home.

Read more: ‘They haven’t even apologized,’ says mother of Ontario man killed by police after calling 911

Martino says the officer told Campbell to drop a knife when he entered the kitchen, and Tasered Campbell after the man took steps towards himself and another officer.

The officer then physically struggled with Campbell and a second officer Tasered him again.

The report says Campbell was still holding the knife when he stood up and “within seconds,” the officer who first Tasered Campbell shot him twice in the abdomen.

Martino says the officers could have handled Campbell’s known mental health issues better, but he says that falls outside the scope of his agency’s mandate.

Click to play video 'D’Andre Campbell’s family speaks out after son fatally shot by police in Brampton' D’Andre Campbell’s family speaks out after son fatally shot by police in Brampton
D’Andre Campbell’s family speaks out after son fatally shot by police in Brampton – Jun 12, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
