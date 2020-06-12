D’Andre Campbell’s family speaks out after son fatally shot by police in Brampton

The family of a 26-year-old Black man in Brampton, Ont., is reeling after he was fatally shot by police in April, nearly two months before George Floyd‘s death shook the world. “My son was a fun-loving guy, but he had a mental issue,” Claudius Campbell, D’Andre’s father, told Global News, adding that his son had been in and out of the hospital for years. D’Andre’s sister, Shanice Campell, who witnessed the shooting, and his mother Yvonne also spoke about the experience of losing their son and their calls for proper training for police officers responding to mental health calls.