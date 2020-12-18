Former clerk Craig James charged in connection with B.C. Legislature spending scandal

Send this page to someone via email

Former clerk Craig James has been charged after more than two years of investigation into the BC legislature spending scandal.

On Friday, the BC Prosecution Service announced that James has been charged with four counts of breach of trust by a public officer and two counts of fraud in excess of $5000.

Court documents note the alleged offences took place between Sept. 10, 2011, and Nov. 21, 2018.

The charges stem from an explosive report released in 2018 by then-speaker Darryl Plecas, detailing allegations of misspending of millions in taxpayer dollars. James and then-sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were put on administrative leave with pay and benefits.

James retired in March 2019 after an independent investigation found that he committed administrative misconduct, while Lenz was cleared.

Meanwhile, a police investigation into the matter continued, with David Butcher and Brock Martland hired as special prosecutors,

James made his first court appearance on Friday in Victoria. His next appearance has been set for Jan. 27.

“The Special Prosecutors were given a mandate to provide legal advice to the RCMP investigators as may be necessary, conduct any related charge assessment, and assume conduct of the prosecution if charges were approved,” the BC Prosecution Service said in a release on Friday.

“The appointment of the Special Prosecutors was intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice.”

