COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Case Manor Care Community in Bobcaygeon

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., the region’s health unit reports.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit, an outbreak has been declared at Case Manor Care Community in the village in the City of Kawartha Lakes. It comes after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

The case is reported on Sienna Senior Living’s website, the company which owns the long-term care facility that houses 96 residents.

It’s the second current outbreak at a long-term care in the City of Kawartha Lakes after one was declared on Dec. 8 at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes in Lindsay.

Case Manor was in the spotlight in late April when originally the health unit reported an outbreak among four residents and four staff members.

However, in early May, the health unit says error at Bio-Test Laboratories in Ottawa resulted in false positives at the Bobcaygeon home along with Adelaide Place in Lindsay.

Bobcaygeon was in the national spotlight early in the coronavirus pandemic when an outbreak first declared on March 18 at Pinecrest Nursing Home claimed the lives of 28 residents and the spouse of a resident. It was one of the first outbreaks at a long-term care home in Canada. The outbreak was declared over on May 14.

On Friday, the health unit reported five new cases in Northumberland County. There are now 54 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction: Seven in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 45 in Northumberland County.

Of the health unit’s 426 cases since the pandemic, 352 are resolved. There have been 33 deaths total — 32 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Northumberland.

