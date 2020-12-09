Menu

Health

COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 4:28 pm
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes in Lindsay. Extendicare Kawartha Lakes

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, the outbreak was declared Tuesday at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes in Lindsay. It is home to 65 residents in private and basic-care accommodations.

Read more: 4 confirmed COVID-19 staff cases at Tim Hortons restaurant in Colborne, Ont.

A resident at the home on Colborne Street East tested positive for COVID-19.

Global News Peterborough has reached out to Extendicare for comment.

It’s now the eighth active outbreak for the health unit, including three at workplaces, two at congregate settings and one each at a community setting and a school (East Northumberland Secondary School in Brighton)

Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic, there have been outbreaks at nine other long-term care/retirement homes in the health unit’s jurisdiction, including one which claimed the lives of 28 residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the spring.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported one new case in both the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County. Of the health unit’s 358 cases, 35 are active (29 in Northumberland, six in the City of Kawartha Lakes and none in Haliburton County).

