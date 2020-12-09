COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, the outbreak was declared Tuesday at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes in Lindsay. It is home to 65 residents in private and basic-care accommodations.

A resident at the home on Colborne Street East tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s now the eighth active outbreak for the health unit, including three at workplaces, two at congregate settings and one each at a community setting and a school (East Northumberland Secondary School in Brighton)

Since the pandemic, there have been outbreaks at nine other long-term care/retirement homes in the health unit’s jurisdiction, including one which claimed the lives of 28 residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the spring.

Thank you businesses @HaliburtonCty @Nthld_County @KawarthaLakes for your efforts to adjust to new COVID-19 restrictions. @HKPRDHU is now in the ‘Yellow-Prevent’ category, so learn how this affects your operations: https://t.co/d19qHqCbyi pic.twitter.com/oeSZyWocH7 — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) December 9, 2020

On Wednesday, the health unit reported one new case in both the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County. Of the health unit’s 358 cases, 35 are active (29 in Northumberland, six in the City of Kawartha Lakes and none in Haliburton County).

