COVID-19: Outbreak declared at East Northumberland Secondary School in Brighton

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at East Northumberland Secondary School in Brighton.

In a letter issued to parents on Tuesday, principal Karin Mackenzie-Russell reported that there is a second confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school. The first case was reported last Friday. The Kawartha, Pine Ridge District School Board reports the cases involve a student and a staff member.

Mackenzie-Russell noted that the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has declared an outbreak, believing there is evidence that at least one person could have “reasonably acquired” the virus within the school.

The school remains open, yet a “small number” of students have been identified as requested to stay at home to monitor for possible COVID-19 symptoms, the principal said.

“We appreciate that this news may be concerning for our students, staff and parents,” Mackenzie-Russell said. “We want to assure you that we continue to work closely with the HKPR Health Unit to respond to this issue, and we continue to follow all public health and provincial guidelines to protect student and staff safety.”

Mackenzie-Russell says the school will continue its enhanced daily pandemic cleaning protocols, and regular disinfection with an electrostatic sprayer.

“HKPR will be providing us with some short-term directions regarding further limiting student and staff contacts and limiting visitors,” she said. “Signs will be posted on school doors identifying the current outbreak status.”

The school board also reports single student cases of COVID-19 at Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute in Peterborough, Hillcrest Public School in Campbellford and at Courtice Secondary School in Durham region.

