10 new, 20 resolved cases bring Kingston region’s active COVID-19 cases to 104

KFL&A Public Health is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, with 20 new recoveries.

Active cases now stand at 104.

As of Thursday, only one person is in the intensive care unit. There were two people in hospital the day before.

According to Correctional Services Canada, 80 inmates and four staff members have tested positive after a major outbreak at Joyceville Institution. Only the staff members are counted as part of local numbers — inmates are counted in federal numbers.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, says five inmates transferred from Joyceville Institution to Collins Bay Institution have since tested positive, but there is no outbreak at the latter penitentiary.

In a video released over social media Thursday, Moore said two places of worship in the region have led to a total of 39 cases over the last several weeks.

Also, 52 cases have been linked to off-campus house parties in the University District.

An outbreak at Gananoque Chevrolet led to 24 local cases.

Moore also noted that there are coronavirus outbreaks at two long-term care homes, Extendicare and Fairmount Home, with one staff member testing positive at each establishment.

Providence Care has released information that a patient has tested positive for the virus, and has since been transferred to Kingston General Hospital.

“Because the confirmed case was already on quarantine measures, it’s believed there is a low risk of the virus spreading to other patients and staff,” a statement from Providence Care said.

The hospital said one unit has been placed under quarantine and all impacted patients, clients and family members have been alerted.

