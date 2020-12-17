Menu

Comments

Canada

Corrections confirms 80 inmates, 4 staff members infected with COVID-19 at Kingston prison

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Correctional Service Canada is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak at Joyceville Institution in Kingston, Ont.
Correctional Service Canada is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak at Joyceville Institution in Kingston, Ont. CKWS/Kraig Krause

According to Correctional Service Canada (CSC), a Kingston, Ont., prison is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak.

After receiving multiple tips from family members of inmates at Joyceville Institution, Global News has been able to confirm that 80 inmates and four staff members have tested positive for the virus so far.

An email sent out to staff Wednesday said that over 300 inmates had been tested for the virus.

Read more: New COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at B.C. prison hit hardest by virus in April

When asked about cases at the institution, CSC initially did not confirm the situation but said that it has suspended all in-person visits to Ontario federal prisons as of Wednesday.

Finally, Thursday afternoon, CSC confirmed the major outbreak at the Kingston prison.

“We are monitoring this situation closely and diligently, and we continue to apply our infection prevention and control measures. We continue to actively screen employees entering all our institutions, and, all employees and inmates in Ontario are being equipped with medical masks and face shields. In addition, testing has been offered to all staff and inmates,” CSC said in an email.

According to KFL&A Public Health, federal prison inmates who test positive do not count in local case counts, but staff members do.

