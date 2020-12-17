Corrections confirms 80 inmates, 4 staff members infected with COVID-19 at Kingston prison

Send this page to someone via email

According to Correctional Service Canada (CSC), a Kingston, Ont., prison is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak.

After receiving multiple tips from family members of inmates at Joyceville Institution, Global News has been able to confirm that 80 inmates and four staff members have tested positive for the virus so far.

An email sent out to staff Wednesday said that over 300 inmates had been tested for the virus.

When asked about cases at the institution, CSC initially did not confirm the situation but said that it has suspended all in-person visits to Ontario federal prisons as of Wednesday.

Finally, Thursday afternoon, CSC confirmed the major outbreak at the Kingston prison.

“We are monitoring this situation closely and diligently, and we continue to apply our infection prevention and control measures. We continue to actively screen employees entering all our institutions, and, all employees and inmates in Ontario are being equipped with medical masks and face shields. In addition, testing has been offered to all staff and inmates,” CSC said in an email.

According to KFL&A Public Health, federal prison inmates who test positive do not count in local case counts, but staff members do.