Third Day Worship Centre in Kingston confirms COVID-19 cases at church

Third Day Worship Centre has confirmed they are dealing with COVID-19 cases at their church.

“We have learned that there are individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in our church. We understand this to be in relation to a larger outbreak occurring in the Kingston region and had nothing to do with visitors to our church or other regions,” the church said in a statement.

The statement continued, saying that once they learned that the person affected by the COVID-19 outbreak attended the Third Day Nov. 29, they immediately contacted public health “to report and contain.”

The church said they voluntarily moved their services online until further notice.

“All individuals that have tested positive are self-isolating at home. Individuals deemed to be at high risk were and continue to be in communication with KFL&A Public Health,” the church noted.

The church says it has been working closely with the health unit over the last several days.

“We also closed our offices immediately, disinfected and sanitized the church and hope members of the church and region at large have a safe recovery,” the church said.

On Tuesday, KFL&A Public Health changed their COVID-19 dashboard to list outbreaks at locations other than schools and long-term care homes.

It identified one outbreak declared Dec. 3 at a place of worship, with seven individuals affected.

But, in a video posted to Twitter Tuesday, Dr. Kieran Moore said that there were nine cases linked to the place of worship, with 15 additional cases that spread to family and friends, for a total of 24.

KFL&A Public Health did not identify the place of worship when asked.

“Not all outbreaks will be identified by KFL&A Public Health due to privacy. KFL&A Public Health will only name a outbreak location publicly if we require the public’s participation to identify all close contacts.”

The health unit noted that it has not ticketed or sanctioned a place of worship in the area.

The health unit also identified an outbreak related to a health-care organization, but did not reveal which one. Eight cases are associated to that outbreak.

In total, the KFL&A region is reporting 53 active cases, the most the region has ever seen at one time.

