Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada, 15 workers test positive

Health officials have declared a second COVID-19 outbreak on a massive liquified natural gas project in northern British Columbia.

At least 15 workers in the diversified transportation unit of the LNG Canada project in Kitimat have tested positive, according to Northern Health.

The incident is separate from another outbreak declared on the project on Nov. 19. Northern Health said the prior outbreak had not seen any new cases since Dec 2.

Thirteen of the cases in the new outbreak remain active, and all of the approximately 40 workers in the unit had been proactively tested, the health authority said.

Cases and their close contacts are isolating.

Northern Health said it is working with LNG Canada and prime contractor JGC Fluor to prevent transmission to workers in other parts of the project.

The health authority is also working with the BC Centre for Disease Control to communicate with health officials in workers’ home communities.