Economy

Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada, 15 workers test positive

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 4:28 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. government announces enhanced crackdown coming for COVID-19 rule breakers' B.C. government announces enhanced crackdown coming for COVID-19 rule breakers
WATCH: BC Government announces enhanced crackdown coming for COVID-19 rule breakers

Health officials have declared a second COVID-19 outbreak on a massive liquified natural gas project in northern British Columbia.

At least 15 workers in the diversified transportation unit of the LNG Canada project in Kitimat have tested positive, according to Northern Health.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada worksite in Kitimat

The incident is separate from another outbreak declared on the project on Nov. 19. Northern Health said the prior outbreak had not seen any new cases since Dec 2.

Click to play video 'LNG Canada hitting ‘critical construction milestones’ amid blockades' LNG Canada hitting ‘critical construction milestones’ amid blockades
LNG Canada hitting ‘critical construction milestones’ amid blockades – Feb 25, 2020

Thirteen of the cases in the new outbreak remain active, and all of the approximately 40 workers in the unit had been proactively tested, the health authority said.

Cases and their close contacts are isolating.

Read more: At least 30 workers infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey chicken packing plant

Northern Health said it is working with LNG Canada and prime contractor JGC Fluor to prevent transmission to workers in other parts of the project.

The health authority is also working with the BC Centre for Disease Control to communicate with health officials in workers’ home communities.

