COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada worksite in Kitimat

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the LNG Canada project worksite in Kitimat.

Northern Health said Thursday it has detected transmission of the virus among staff at the site.

Fourteen workers have tested positive so far.

“All of these cases are considered to be associated with this outbreak and occurred in the same general work location,” said the health authority in a statement.

“Specific on-site employees are being screened. Contact management and tracing have gone well, and will continue.”

Health officials said close contacts had been identified, and 32 were isolating at the site while “the rest” were isolating in their home community.

JGC Fluor is the primary contractor at the site.