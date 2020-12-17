Menu

Crime

‘Problem property’ in Whitecourt raided by ALERT

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted December 17, 2020 11:51 am
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. File/Global News

During a search on a suspected drug house in Whitecourt, Alta., police said methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized and eight people may face charges.

On Dec. 10, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ Edmonton organized crime team searched a home described as a “haven for drug activity” by ALERT in a Thursday news release.

The house reportedly resulted in a number of community complaints.

Read more: North Edmonton home shut down after drug-trafficking complaints

As well as the drugs seized, police said there was evidence of drug trafficking by the presence of packing materials, scales and discarded needles.

“This was an otherwise safe and quiet neighbourhood, and the negative impacts associated to drug activity shake the community’s sense of safety,” said Sgt. Ted Zadderey, Whitecourt RCMP.

Click to play video 'Alberta Sheriffs shut down drug house in west Lethbridge' Alberta Sheriffs shut down drug house in west Lethbridge
Alberta Sheriffs shut down drug house in west Lethbridge – Jan 7, 2020

ALERT will be referring the home to the Alberta Sheriffs’ Safer Communities and Neighbourhood team.

Eight people were in the home during the search. ALERT said charges are being “contemplated.”

Read more: Alberta sheriffs shut down south Edmonton drug house: government

Whitecourt is about 170 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

CrimeRCMPALERTAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsWhitecourtWhitecourt RCMPWhitecourt crimeWhitecourt drug houseWhitecourt drugs
