‘Problem property’ in Whitecourt raided by ALERT

During a search on a suspected drug house in Whitecourt, Alta., police said methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized and eight people may face charges.

On Dec. 10, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ Edmonton organized crime team searched a home described as a “haven for drug activity” by ALERT in a Thursday news release.

The house reportedly resulted in a number of community complaints.

As well as the drugs seized, police said there was evidence of drug trafficking by the presence of packing materials, scales and discarded needles.

“This was an otherwise safe and quiet neighbourhood, and the negative impacts associated to drug activity shake the community’s sense of safety,” said Sgt. Ted Zadderey, Whitecourt RCMP.

ALERT will be referring the home to the Alberta Sheriffs’ Safer Communities and Neighbourhood team.

Eight people were in the home during the search. ALERT said charges are being “contemplated.”

Whitecourt is about 170 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.