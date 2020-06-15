Alberta sheriffs shut down south Edmonton drug house: government

Send this page to someone via email

For the next 90 days, a house in south Edmonton will be boarded up and fenced after being designated as a drug house by Alberta Sheriffs.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit got a court order that went into effect at noon on Monday, authorizing officers to shut down the house at 297 Greenoch Crescent NW.

According to the news release, the owner of the home was cooperative with the government and mentioned having difficulties with the tenants of the home.

After receiving complaints about the house, SCAN began investigating in July 2019. In August, SCAN investigators and members of the Edmonton Police Service went to the property to notify the tenants of the investigation and serve a 14-day eviction notice on behalf of the owner.

The tenants and their associates remained at the home and “drug activity” continued, the release said.

“Thanks to the SCAN unit, law-abiding residents of this neighbourhood can be at ease,” Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer said in a news release.

“I commend the dedicated efforts of the SCAN unit and its law enforcement partners who help Albertans feel safe and secure in their own communities.”

On Monday, crews boarded up the house, changed the locks and put up a fence around the property. The barriers will remain in place until Sept. 11 and no one is allowed to enter the property during that time period.

The court order also allows SCAN to supervise the property until June 1, 2022.