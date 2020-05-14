North Edmonton home shut down after drug-trafficking complaints

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a north Edmonton home after several complaints about drug use and drug trafficking.

The house, located at 14031 – 118 Street, was boarded up on Wednesday. The locks were changed and a fence was put up around the property. It will remain that way for 90 days.

The province said in a media release Wednesday that the house was shut down after multiple complaints from area residents about drug use and drug trafficking associated with the property.

An investigation into the activities at the home started in October 2019 by the Alberta Sheriffs’ Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit (SCAN).

The investigation found “drug activity” was taking place at the property, which is located near an elementary school and community park, the province said.

“Law-abiding Albertans deserve to live in safe communities free from drugs and the traffickers that pollute them,” Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said in a media release.

“The fact that drug-related activity was happening near an elementary school and a park make this particularly concerning. Our government will continue to remain vigilant to provide law enforcement with the tools and resources they need to protect vulnerable Albertans from those who would prey on them.”

This is the second investigation at this property, according to the province. In 2015, SCAN investigators issued a warning letter to the property owner following a complaint about drug activity.

Officials said there were also a large number of people coming and going from the property, which raised concerns about the potential of spreading COVID-19 by not following physical distancing recommendations.

The barriers on and around the home will remain in place until Aug. 11 and no one is allowed to enter the property during this time.

The house will be under surveillance until May 5.

The SCAN unit works with other law enforcement agencies to shut down properties being used for illegal activities. Since its inception in 2008, SCAN has investigated more than 5,800 properties.