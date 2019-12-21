Menu

Crime

Edmonton police search drug house, charges pending

By Sarah Komadina Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 3:47 pm
Updated December 21, 2019 3:48 pm
Police search 'drug house' at 89th St. and 115 Ave..
Police search 'drug house' at 89th St. and 115 Ave.. Sarah Komadina/ Global News

Edmonton police said its tactical team issued a search warrant on a Edmonton residence at 89 Street and 115 Avenue that has been a “nuisance” to the neighbourhood.

Police said officers arrived around 9 a.m. Saturday receiving information the house was being used for stolen property and drug dealing, police said.

Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said the house has been a nuisance to the neighbourhood for a long time, and Saturday they had enough information to execute a search warrant. Police still have to do a thorough search of house, Clark said.

“This was all done out of the northwest division,” Clark said. “We used our tact team for entry, based on our intelligence we have gathered. It’s normal procedures in these types of situations when we are dealing with drug houses.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hopefully this will be another one that is shut down for this neighbourhood, because it’s been a thorn in the side for people living around this area.”

Police said eight people were removed from the house, and charges are pending.

